India’s Enforcement Directorate freezes accounts of Coda in probe related to gaming apps

What's the news: India's Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches in the offices of Coda Payments India based on multiple FIRs registered against the company and the Garena Free Fire mobile app under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said in a press release dated September 27. Additionally, all the bank accounts, merchant IDs in payment gateways and fixed deposits of Coda India with a total balance of ₹68.53 crore have been frozen, the agency said. What does Coda do? Coda provides payment solutions for app developers, especially gaming companies, for in-app purchases. Its services are used by popular gaming companies like Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, and Krafton. Why does this matter? ED is looking into whether Coda is facilitating and collecting payments from "unsuspecting children" by "resorting to unauthorized deductions" from players of games like "Garena Free Fire, Teen…
