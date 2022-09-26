Australia's second-most popular telecom operator Optus has confirmed a data hack which could affect 9.8 million people or almost 40% of the country's population, Reuters reported. "The information which may have been exposed includes customers’ names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, and, for a subset of customers, addresses, ID document numbers such as driver's license or passport numbers," the company's website states. It also mentions that no passwords or financial details have been compromised. Australia now plans to change its privacy rules so that banks can be notified faster after a company faces cyber attacks, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to a Reuters report. This will help the banks protect the interests of the users, he said and called this incident a "massive breach" and "a huge wake-up call" for the corporate sector. Why it matters? …
Data Hack in Australian Telecom Firm Could Effect 40% of the Country's Population
Optus, a telecom company based in Australia, suffered a massive data breach that affected 9.8 million people, raising important questions
