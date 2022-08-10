wordpress blog stats
TLDR: India’s restrictions on Chinese phones, net shutdowns, Twitter India, 5G spectrum for tech, personal data in EU, more

We present a quick roundup of latest tech policy news and developments

Published

India considers restrictions of sale of under-$150 Chinese phones

In another adverse move against Chinese mobile makers after raids by the Enforcement Directorate, the government is mulling restrictions on Chinese smartphones under $150 (or Rs. 12,000) in a bid to help ‘domestic’ manufacturers. Phones by Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, etc. have a strong grip on this segment in India.  [Read more]

On tiff with MeitY, Twitter’s India business “at risk”, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who first bid and then backed out of buying the microblogging site Twitter, has said in a Delaware, U.S. court that the platform’s India business is “at risk” due to its legal wrangles with the government over content and platform regulation. Twitter has responded to the same. [Read more]

Report on the impact of Indian internet shutdowns on human rights activists

The American Bar Association has released a report that terms internet shutdowns in India as a “tool… to silence dissent and limit […] freedom of the press”. Similarly,  SurfShark in its latest internet shutdown insights places India as the “number one offender” in this regard. Both sources have cited Jammu and Kashmir as a specific example.

EU Top Court’s ruling on ‘inferable’ sensitive information from non-personal data

The Court of Justice of the EU ruled that publishing the name of a spouse can reveal sexual orientation and is therefore, sensitive data covered under Article 9 of the EU’s GDPR. The ruling will probably have implications across online advertising, dating apps, location tracking, and more. [Read more]

Tech sector must wait before getting a piece of 5G spectrum

ET reported government sources saying that the tech sector’s bid to acquire 5G spectrum for setting up non-public networks (NPNs) is on hold until its vets the legal and capacity aspects, since NPNs are a niche area with global numbers “in the low thousands”. [Read more]

 Lawsuit alleges Meta ‘scraped’ hospital websites for health data

Meta, the parent company of popular social media and messaging platforms, has been sued for allegedly using its Meta Pixel tracker to rummage through the websites of hospitals for health data and receiving “highly sensitive” protected health information. [Read more]

Tim Horton’s tries to settle privacy violation suit with… coffee and pastry

 Canada-based Tim Hurton’s is offering customers who are part of a class-action lawsuit against it for gathering unauthorized location data by offering a free coffee and baked goods, as a settlement. [Read more]

Yahoo search, gaming sites, PayPal blocked in Indonesia on licensing issues

 Indonesia has blocked Yahoo search engine, PayPal, and several gaming websites for failure to comply with licensing requirements under new internet laws released in 2014 giving authorities power over user data and online content. [Read more]

ByteDance to enter music streaming space with ‘TikTok Music’

Popular short-video app TikTok is now planning to expand into the music streaming space to contend with players like Apple and Spotify and has filed a US patent for the name. [Read more] 

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create an repository of non-personal data?

1 day ago

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

2 days ago

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

