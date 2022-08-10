TLDR: India’s restrictions on Chinese phones, net shutdowns, Twitter India, 5G spectrum for tech, personal data in EU, more

India considers restrictions of sale of under-$150 Chinese phones

In another adverse move against Chinese mobile makers after raids by the Enforcement Directorate, the government is mulling restrictions on Chinese smartphones under $150 (or Rs. 12,000) in a bid to help ‘domestic’ manufacturers. Phones by Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, etc. have a strong grip on this segment in India. [Read more]

On tiff with MeitY, Twitter’s India business “at risk”, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who first bid and then backed out of buying the microblogging site Twitter, has said in a Delaware, U.S. court that the platform’s India business is “at risk” due to its legal wrangles with the government over content and platform regulation. Twitter has responded to the same. [Read more]

Report on the impact of Indian internet shutdowns on human rights activists

The American Bar Association has released a report that terms internet shutdowns in India as a “tool… to silence dissent and limit […] freedom of the press”. Similarly, SurfShark in its latest internet shutdown insights places India as the “number one offender” in this regard. Both sources have cited Jammu and Kashmir as a specific example.

EU Top Court’s ruling on ‘inferable’ sensitive information from non-personal data

The Court of Justice of the EU ruled that publishing the name of a spouse can reveal sexual orientation and is therefore, sensitive data covered under Article 9 of the EU’s GDPR. The ruling will probably have implications across online advertising, dating apps, location tracking, and more. [Read more]

Tech sector must wait before getting a piece of 5G spectrum

ET reported government sources saying that the tech sector’s bid to acquire 5G spectrum for setting up non-public networks (NPNs) is on hold until its vets the legal and capacity aspects, since NPNs are a niche area with global numbers “in the low thousands”. [Read more]

Lawsuit alleges Meta ‘scraped’ hospital websites for health data

Meta, the parent company of popular social media and messaging platforms, has been sued for allegedly using its Meta Pixel tracker to rummage through the websites of hospitals for health data and receiving “highly sensitive” protected health information. [Read more]

Tim Horton’s tries to settle privacy violation suit with… coffee and pastry

Canada-based Tim Hurton’s is offering customers who are part of a class-action lawsuit against it for gathering unauthorized location data by offering a free coffee and baked goods, as a settlement. [Read more]

Yahoo search, gaming sites, PayPal blocked in Indonesia on licensing issues

Indonesia has blocked Yahoo search engine, PayPal, and several gaming websites for failure to comply with licensing requirements under new internet laws released in 2014 giving authorities power over user data and online content. [Read more]

ByteDance to enter music streaming space with ‘TikTok Music’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Popular short-video app TikTok is now planning to expand into the music streaming space to contend with players like Apple and Spotify and has filed a US patent for the name. [Read more]