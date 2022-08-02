Technical committee submits report on Pegasus investigations to the SC: Report

The three-member expert committee formed to investigate the use of the Pegasus spyware against journalists, activists, politicians and other Indian citizens has submitted its report to the Supreme Court, the Hindustan Times reported today. The submission was made nearly a week ago, according to the report.

The contents of the report remain confidential, the HT report says. During the last hearing, in May 2022, Justice R.V. Raveendran, who oversees the technical committee, had asked for time until June 20th for submitting the final report of the committee which, the latest report notes, has now been come in after ‘multiple delays’.

In May, a three-judge bench comprising chief justice of India NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had asked for the matter to be listed next in late July: however, no date has been set for it yet. HT’s report says that the matter could be listed before a bench comprising the aforementioned judges on August 12th.

Why it matters? Last year, several petitions had been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the use of the Pegasus spyware and asking for a court monitored investigation, among other things, into its deployment. Pegasus, a product of Israel-based NSO group, is reportedly a highly sophisticated spyware that can remotely access the microphone, camera, SMSes, WhatsApp chats, etc., of a device. In July 2021 investigations carried out by a consortium of 17 news organisations worldwide revealed that 300 Indians have been listed as persons of interest for surveillance through the spyware, which included individuals like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Karnataka chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah, among other lawyers, bureaucrats, private sector professionals, journalists, officials in the Election Commission, etc. The SC’s committee report would provide a substantial information for reference, in deciding the case.

What is the technical committee authorised to look into?

The SC had authorised the committee to look into the following:

i. “Whether the Pegasus suite of spyware was used on phones or other devices of the citizens of India to access stored data, eavesdrop on conversations, intercept information and/or for any other purposes not explicitly stated herein?

ii. The details of the victims and/or persons affected by such a spyware attack.

iii. What steps/actions have been taken by the Respondent­ Union of India after reports were published in the year 2019 about hacking of WhatsApp accounts of Indian citizens, using the Pegasus suite of spyware.

iv. Whether any Pegasus suite of spyware was acquired by the Respondent­ Union of India, or any State Government, or any central or state agency for use against the citizens of India?

v. If any governmental agency has used the Pegasus suite of spyware on the citizens of this country, under what law, rule, guideline, protocol or lawful procedure was such deployment made?

vi. If any domestic entity/person has used the spyware on the citizens of this country, then is such a use authorised?

vii. Any other matter or aspect which may be connected, ancillary or incidental to the above terms of reference, which the Committee may deem fit and proper to

investigate.”

Apart from these issues, the SC had also empowered the committee to provide recommendations on improving existing mechanisms for surveillance, ways to redress suspicions of unlawful surveillance, improve cybersecurity in the country, etc.

What the technical committee has looked into so far

During the 19th May hearing, the committee had reportedly informed the court that so far it has

Conducted forensic analyses of 29 phones

Been ‘in the process of contacting persons/entities who can potentially throw light on the subject of inquiry’

Developed its own software to detect malware

Sought responses from aggrieved persons, probe agencies and State governments

Earlier, it had also recorded testimonies from expert witnesses, victims, members of parliament and others involved in the matter.

