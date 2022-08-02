wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Technical committee submits report on Pegasus investigations to the SC: Report

A three-member technical committee formed to examine whether the Pegasus spyware was deployed against Indians submitted its report to the apex court

Published

The three-member expert committee formed to investigate the use of the Pegasus spyware against journalists, activists, politicians and other Indian citizens has submitted its report to the Supreme Court, the Hindustan Times reported today. The submission was made nearly a week ago, according to the report.

The contents of the report remain confidential, the HT report says. During the last hearing, in May 2022, Justice R.V. Raveendran, who oversees the technical committee, had asked for time until June 20th for submitting the final report of the committee which, the latest report notes, has now been come in after ‘multiple delays’.

In May, a three-judge bench comprising chief justice of India NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had asked for the matter to be listed next in late July: however, no date has been set for it yet. HT’s report says that the matter could be listed before a bench comprising the aforementioned judges on August 12th.

Why it matters? Last year, several petitions had been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the use of the Pegasus spyware and asking for a court monitored investigation, among other things, into its deployment. Pegasus, a product of Israel-based NSO group, is reportedly a highly sophisticated spyware that can remotely access the microphone, camera, SMSes, WhatsApp chats, etc., of a device. In July 2021 investigations carried out by a consortium of 17 news organisations worldwide revealed that 300 Indians have been listed as persons of interest for surveillance through the spyware, which included individuals like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Karnataka chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah, among other lawyers, bureaucrats, private sector professionals, journalists, officials in the Election Commission, etc. The SC’s committee report would provide a substantial information for reference, in deciding the case.

What is the technical committee authorised to look into?

The SC had authorised the committee to look into the following:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

i. “Whether the Pegasus suite of spyware was used on phones or other devices of the citizens of India to access stored data, eavesdrop on conversations, intercept information and/or for any other purposes not explicitly stated herein?
ii. The details of the victims and/or persons affected by such a spyware attack.
iii. What steps/actions have been taken by the Respondent­ Union of India after reports were published in the year 2019 about hacking of WhatsApp accounts of Indian citizens, using the Pegasus suite of spyware.
iv. Whether any Pegasus suite of spyware was acquired by the Respondent­ Union of India, or any State Government, or any central or state agency for use against the citizens of India?
v. If any governmental agency has used the Pegasus suite of spyware on the citizens of this country, under what law, rule, guideline, protocol or lawful procedure was such deployment made?
vi. If any domestic entity/person has used the spyware on the citizens of this country, then is such a use authorised?
vii. Any other matter or aspect which may be connected, ancillary or incidental to the above terms of reference, which the Committee may deem fit and proper to
investigate.”

Apart from these issues, the SC had also empowered the committee to provide recommendations on improving existing mechanisms for surveillance, ways to redress suspicions of unlawful surveillance, improve cybersecurity in the country, etc.

What the technical committee has looked into so far

During the 19th May hearing, the committee had reportedly informed the court that so far it has

  • Conducted forensic analyses of 29 phones
  • Been ‘in the process of contacting persons/entities who can potentially throw light on the subject of inquiry’
  • Developed its own software to detect malware
  • Sought responses from aggrieved persons, probe agencies and State governments

Earlier, it had also recorded testimonies from expert witnesses, victims, members of parliament and others involved in the matter.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ