Classified military information of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is being sold online by hackers, reports the BBC. The data was reportedly stolen from a European weapons manufacturer MBDA, although the hackers did not confirm whether it had been extracted from any other source. MBDA has admitted to the breach, adding that while its data is in leaked documents, the classified files do not belong to it. The data was stolen from a ‘compromised external hard drive’, claims the company. Leaked information, which the BBC could not independently verify, includes a 2020 ‘communications intelligence’ mission carried out in Estonia by a US air squadron, as well as the name, number, call logs, and GPS coordinates of the person 'at the centre of the operation'. A presentation on the mechanics of a Land Ceptor Common Anti-Air Modular Missile is also included—the…
80GB of NATO Data Allegedly Being Sold for 15 Bitcoins Online, Alliance Denies Network Compromise
Data breach confirmed by NATO weapon maker MBDA as it denies that information is classified or sensisitve as claimed by hackers
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
