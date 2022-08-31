Former Big Boss Contestant Kamal Rashid Khan Arrested For His Tweets by Mumbai Police

Former Big Boss contestant Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested today (August 31st) from the Mumbai airport by the Malad Police for tweets he posted two years ago, according to ANI. He was presented before the magistrate and then sent to a 14-days judicial custody, The Wire reported. It also added that his bail hearing was adjourned till September 2, 2022. This is not the first time someone has been arrested over their tweets. Recently, Mohd Zubair of Alt news was arrested for allegedly hurting “religious sentiments” through his tweets. In February 2022, Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa was arrested for tweeting on a Karnataka HC judge hearing against the Hijab ban. Why it matters: Article 19 of the Indian constitution provides freedom of speech and expression to all Indians, however, it is not absolute. This has become…
News
