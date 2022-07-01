Video: Members Call On IT Rules, Crypto, CERT-IN Rules And More

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on June 30, 2022, contains an overview of our discussion on the ongoing significant tech-policy developments in India:

What we have covered

Through this discussion, we examined among other things:

IT Rules 2021

What changes to the IT Rules 2021 has the IT Ministry proposed?

How can you participate in the public consultation, and what issues should you address?

How will intermediaries at large be affected by the proposed amendments?

How could the amendments impact free speech online?

What is the IT Ministry’s overall position on intermediary liability?

RBI Tokenization

What is card tokenisation, how will it work, and is it safer than storing card details?

What are the challenges with card tokenisation?

Why guest checkout will not work with the proposed rules?

Will extending the timeline for implementation really help?

How will the card storage rules work with RBI’s recurring mandate regulation?

Crypto and Taxation

What clarifications has India’s central tax authority issued regarding TDS on digital assets?

Who will deduct TDS, and who will have to pay it?

What happens when the transfer of digital assets is in kind?

How will tax collected in the form of digital assets be converted into cash?

CERT-IN Directives

What obstacles are companies facing in complying with the CERT-In directives?

What are the costs of not complying with CERT-In’s directives?

Here is the presentation deck for your reference:

