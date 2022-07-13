wordpress blog stats
UK antitrust watchdog launches investigation into Amazon, joining other regulators around the world

The UK’s CMA joins regulators in U.S., Europe, and India looking into possible anti-competitive behaviour by the e-commerce giant

Published

What’s the news? UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on July 5 launched an investigation into e-commerce platform Amazon over concerns that its practices might “be anti-competitive and could result in a worse deal for customers.”

Why does this matter? CMA joins regulators from around the world—including the European Commission, Competition Commission of India, and the US’s Federal Trade Commission—in probing Amazon. These regulators are looking at many of the same anticompetitive practices such as self-preferencing, misuse of customer data, exclusivity deals, etc. This indicates some level of global consensus in bringing the e-commerce behemoth in line. The regulatory pressure might also induce Amazon to make some significant changes to its workings. In India, for example, Amazon’s top seller, Cloudtail, which has been at the centre of many allegations, recently stopped selling on the platform due to regulatory pressure, among other reasons.

“Millions of people across the UK rely on Amazon’s services for fast delivery of all types of products at the click of a button. This is an important area so it’s right that we carefully investigate whether Amazon is using third-party data to give an unfair boost to its own retail business and whether it favours sellers who use its logistics and delivery services – both of which could weaken competition. Thousands of UK businesses use Amazon to sell their products and it is important they are able to operate in a competitive market. Any loss of competition is a loss to consumers and could lead to them paying more for products, being offered lower quality items or having less choice.” — Sarah Cardell, General Counsel at the CMA

What will CMA look into? CMA will “consider whether Amazon has a dominant position in the UK and whether it is abusing that position and distorting competition by giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business or sellers that use its services, compared to other third-party sellers on the Amazon UK Marketplace,” the regulator noted. The investigation is set to focus on 3 main areas:

  1. “How Amazon collects and uses third-party seller data, including whether this gives Amazon an unfair advantage in relation to business decisions made by its retail arm.”
  2. “How Amazon sets criteria for allocation of suppliers to be the preferred/first choice in the ‘Buy Box’. The Buy Box is displayed prominently on Amazon’s product pages and provides customers with one-click options to ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Add to Basket’ in relation to items from a specific seller.”
  3. “How Amazon sets the eligibility criteria for selling under the Prime label. Offers under the Prime label are eligible for certain benefits, such as free and fast delivery, that are only available to Prime users under Amazon’s Prime loyalty programme.”

Why now? CMA launched this investigation following the European Commission probe looking into similar concerns, which does not cover ongoing issues affecting the UK because it has left the European Union. “The CMA will seek to liaise with the European Commission as its own investigation in the UK progresses,” the regulator said.

What else? Alongside this case, the CMA also has an open investigation into Amazon and Google, under consumer protection laws, over concerns that they have not been doing enough to combat fake reviews on their sites.

What next? CMA is expected to gather information, including issue formal or informal information requests, and then conduct an analysis and review the information gathered from now until the end of September 2022.

