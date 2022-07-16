wordpress blog stats
Meta’s Independent India Human Rights Impact Assessment Summarised in New Report

The independent study by HRIA explores the “most salient risks to human rights that could be associated with the company’s products”

Published

‘The HRIA [Human Rights Impact Assessment] noted the potential for Meta’s platforms [in India] to be connected to salient human rights risks caused by third parties, including: restrictions of freedom of expression and information; third party advocacy of hatred that incites hostility, discrimination, or violence; rights to non-discrimination; as well as violations of rights to privacy and security of person,’ noted a summary of an independent Human Rights Impact Assessment of Facebook’s operations in India, included in Meta’s recently released Human Rights Report. 

The summary added that in India, ‘Meta faced criticism and potential reputational risks related to risks of hateful or discriminatory speech by end users.’ It referred to the challenges of enforcing regional language content moderation policies, as well as allegations of biased content moderation, which the ‘assessors did not assess or reach conclusions about.’ 

Meta reportedly commissioned the independent HRIA in 2019, after multiple unspecified civil society reports critiqued Facebook’s content moderation policies. The assessment was carried out by Foley-Hoag LLP—a Boston-based law firm—from March 2020, but ran into delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interviews were held with 40 civil society members, whose identities were not shared with Facebook or Meta. Facebook’s content policies were reviewed, while surveys of over 2,000 ‘individual rights holders’ were conducted.

The four-page summary reveals no explicit instances of such violations—using the generalised language quoted above instead. To address these unspecified concerns, Meta reportedly expanded its human rights team and improved regional content moderation across 21 Indian languages. Among other policy changes to moderate harmful content, it also began publishing detailed transparency reports on its ‘content trends’ from June 2021. Meta reiterates that it ‘actively seeks to align .. content moderation and enforcement policies with international human rights law.’

Meta is clear that it does not ‘endorse, accept or adopt the independent assessor’s conclusions, recommendations or analysis,’ by including it in its Human Rights Report. 

Some commentators have described the summary as PR spin, accusing it of obfuscating the ‘religious violence fomented in India across their [Meta] platforms.’ They further allege that Meta did not consult the civil society entities who participated in the HRIA for the report. Finally, they claim that Foley-Hoag’s team was ‘not allowed’ to interview Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, for detailed insights into its India operations.

Why it matters: Whether these last two claims are true or not remains to be seen—however, Facebook India’s direct role in exacerbating inflammatory communal and religious speech through lacklustre, if not biased, content moderation is increasingly reiterated by whistleblowers. The generalised summary of the HRIA also ignores a recent request by civil rights groups to Meta’s Director of Human Rights to include the full report. The lack of transparency, in this case, makes it difficult for the public and civil society to hold the platform accountable—while also mystifying its actual operations in India, an issue compounded by the Indian government’s refusal to share information on its investigation into Haugen’s disclosures.

The first-of-its-kind, Meta’s 80-page Human Rights Report details Meta Platforms Inc’s self-admittedly ‘humble’ efforts to implement its Corporate Human Rights Policy across its platforms. Enacted in March last year, the Policy is guided by the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, as well as several other international covenants protecting human rights. With much repetitive detail, the Report documents the company’s attempts to ‘translate human rights guidance into meaningful action, every day,’ between January 1st, 2020, to December 31st, 2021. 

