As IT Rules complete a year of implementation, Instagram records the most user grievances

User grievances reported to photo-sharing platform Instagram saw a rise of over 50% to 13,869 in May 2022, according to the Meta’s compliance report released on 30th June. The report, released for both Facebook and Instagram, showed that the former saw a 26% rise in user grievances to 835, from 661 in April. Both platforms responded to a 100% of such grievances, the report says.

Under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics code) Rules 2021, significant social media intermediaries (like Meta’s platforms) have to publish periodic reports on the number of user grievances they received, action taken, and the number of content proactively removed by the companies.

Apart from the increase in user complaints, in content actions and detection the report shows there was an increase in number of hate speech related content actions as well as proactive removal on Facebook, four-fold increase in violent and graphic content actions on Instagram, among other things.

Why it matters? Numbers related to content detection and removals, as shown in such compliance reports, show content moderation trends on these platforms. This gains particular importance in Meta’s case as leaked documents have shown that its platforms may have not done enough on those counts previously. It is also important to note that the IT Rules were enacted on 26th May, 2021. The rise in the number of user grievances reported to the two platforms, particularly Instagram, could signal greater adoption as well as awareness of the IT Rules as they complete over a year of implementation. In fact, a key objective of the Rules was said to be creating mechanisms to hold social media platforms to account- a mechanisms whose success can be gauged from the number and responses to user grievances.

More violent and graphic content actioned on both platforms

Both platforms share the same content policy as well as the same individual community guidelines, both of which are used to decide if the content should be actioned or not, the report said.

On Facebook

Below is a breakdown of content actioned by Facebook across 13 categories or ‘policy areas’:

For comparison, Facebook actioned 2.5 Million pieces of content (i.e.,URLs, photos, videos, comments, etc) that were ‘violent’ or ‘graphic’ in April- much lower than the May number of 3.7 Million- while maintaining a similar proactive detection rate. Similarly, hate speech related content actions shot up in May to 72,100 from 53,200 pieces of content in April while the proactive detection rate stayed the same at 86.5%.

Meanwhile, content actioned under suicide and self injury decreased to 4,82,00 pieces of content, from 7,15,200 pieces of content actioned in April while maintaining a proactive detection rate between 99.2 and 99.4%.

The report defines ‘content actioned’ as a photo, video, or text post that was either removed, covered with a warning label, or otherwise actioned. Meanwhile, proactive detection rate is a measurement of the content that’s been actioned by platforms without users flagging it.

On Instagram

Here’s a breakdown of content actioned and detected on Instagram across 12 categories. Instagram does not measure spam content, according to the report.

For comparison with content moderation data from April, violent and graphic content actions reported in May (2 Million) shot up from 5,10,700 reported in April. Meanwhile the proactive detection rate for the category remained the same.

Content actioned under both categories of child endangerment which are Nudity and Physical Abuse and Sexual Exploitation also came down significantly compared to April, when it was 57,000 and 1,11,300 respectively. The proactive detection rate reported small changes.

Trends in user grievances reported in May to both platforms

On Facebook

As aforementioned, Facebook received 835 user grievances/ reports in May. These were submitted through Facebook’s contact form on its website and by email to its Resident Grievance Officer in India – Spoorthi Priya. Under the IT Rules, such grievances are submitted for violation of the provisions of the Rules.

Out of these, Facebook provided tools for resolution for 564 reports, took action on 183 such reports, while the rest were sent for specialised review. Out of the 564 reports, 71 cases were for fake profiles, 166 were for hacking of accounts, while 86 were for grievances related to losing access to a page or account managed by a user. There were also 139 grievances related to ‘other issues’ which cannot be classified in any other category. Here’s a category-wise breakdown of user grievances sent to Facebook:

According to the report, grievances may not be acted on if there wasn’t a violation of platform policies, insufficient information, etc. The tools are ‘mechanisms to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows for users to download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc.’ the report says.

On Instagram

Out of the 13,869 grievances received by Instagram, through the same channels as Facebook, it provided resolution tools 4,693 reports while the other 9,173 reports were subject to specialised review, and 5770 cases were acted on by the platform. Out of 4693, tools were mostly provided for grievances about impersonating Instagram accounts (3,897

reports in total), followed by 324 grievances related to accounts being hacked. Here’s a category-wise breakdown of user grievances sent to Instagram:

What the IT Rules 2021 require

The IT Rules require social media intermediaries to:

Proactively identify and take down content: This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types.

This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types. Publish periodic compliance reports: These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”.

These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”. Appoint key managerial roles: Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform.

Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform. Disable content within 36 hours of government order: The Rules also ask intermediaries to provide information for verification of identity or assist any government agency for crime prevention and investigations no later than 72 hours of receiving a lawful order. They also have to preserve records of disabled content for 180 days.

