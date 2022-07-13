wordpress blog stats
How is Indian government preventing telcos from purchasing equipment from Chinese vendors?

India’s telecom department asks vendors to purchase only ‘trusted products’ cleared by it amid the ED’s action against China’s Vivo and Xiaomi

Published

telecom mobile tower

The Indian government’s telecom department has directed telecom service providers (TSP) to only use equipment which bear a ‘Trusted Products’ mark for network expansion, in an amendment to a notification uploaded on the DoT’s (Department of Telecommunications) website. The notification added that the TSPs will need to obtain permission from the National Cybersecurity Coordinator (NSC) for using equipment which does not carry the mark.

Why it matters: Two Chinese companies, Huawei and ZTE, are two of the biggest names in the telecom equipment space. The amendment is likely an attempt to close a loophole in the procurement rules of telecom equipment and prevent these vendors from doing business with Indian telcos.

When will it come into effect: The amendment is applicable on all equipment installed on or after June 15, 2021.

What did the notification state earlier: The contents of the provision were the same with an exception that telcos would be able to use equipment which did not have the ‘Trusted Products’ to expand their network because only upgradation was subject to oversight.

  • It was important to close this loophole because some companies were exploiting it to sign contracts with Chinese vendors citing ‘network expansion’, sources informed Economic Times.

Overview of the rest of the notification: The rest of the notification retained its content with no changes. The Union government explained that it has the right to impose conditions on procurement because of national security.

  • The licensee is supposed to provide information as and when sought by the NSC.
  • The NSC is responsible for notifying categories of equipment for which the security requirements (for Trusted Sources) will need to be met as stipulated under Trusted Sources.
  • It also said that NSC has to prepare a list of ‘Designated Sources’ which must be avoided for procurement.
  • The amendment specified that it will not be applicable for ongoing Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network.

Chinese companies in Indian crosshairs: The move to exclude Chinese vendors can be viewed in context of the Indian government’s frosty relations with China in the aftermath of a border dispute.

  • The government has been increasing its focus on Chinese companies in India. Vivo and Xiaomi, two of the biggest mobile companies in India, have been investigated by the Enforcement Directorate recently.
  • The Directorate of Enforcement is a law enforcement agency mandated to investigate money-laundering offences and violations of foreign exchange laws.
  • Vivo urged the ED to unfreeze its bank accounts so it can continue its business, as the investigation was “jeopardising its very existence” in the country recently.
  • The Indian government had also banned more than 50 Chinese apps like TikTok, PUBG, ShareIt, etc. following clashes with Chinese troops on the Ladakh border.
  • China has criticised Indian authorities in a statement and suggested that such moves “impede the improvement of business environment” in India and “chills the confidence and willingness” of foreign businesses to invest in India.

