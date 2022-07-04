Inability to Curb Unfair Trade Practices May Invite Government Regulation: Union Warns Indian Ed-Tech Regulator

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) warned Indian ed-tech companies on Friday that if industry self-regulation failed to curb unfair trade practices, then the government would formulate ‘stringent guidelines’ that foster transparency in the sector.

The salvo was issued at a meeting held in New Delhi, between Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, and the India Ed-Tech Consortium (IEC).

Announced on January 12th of this year, the IEC is an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the ed-tech industry. It operates under the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The meeting was attended by IAMAI representatives and IEC members, including the likes of Byju’s, Vedantu, Unacademy, Great Learning, upGrad, WhiteHat Jr, and Sunstone. According to the Ministry, its members represent 95% of India’s ‘learner community’.

During the meeting, stakeholders shared the IEC’s progress toward improving consumer awareness and welfare. Issues discussed by the Secretary prominently included the alleged unfair trade practices used by some Indian ed-tech companies, fake reviews of ed-tech products, as well as misleading advertising campaigns.

Why it matters: Ed-tech companies in India have been consistently criticized for business malpractices—such as misleading ads, aggressive sales tactics, and censorship—that reportedly come at the cost of parents and children seeking online educational services. According to the Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) ‘Complaint Insights Report 2021-2022’, the education sector was the biggest violator of its self-regulatory advertising code.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pointing out that these practices ‘do not seem to conform to prevalent guidelines and existing regulations,’ the Secretary added that the industry must work towards developing safeguards that protect consumer interests. He recommended that the IEC join hands with industry stakeholders to create a working group and issue SOPs on the matter.

What Are Some of the Concerns Surrounding Ed-Tech Companies?

Speaking in the Lok Sabha in December last year, MP Karti Chidambaram distilled some of the concerns surrounding Byju’s business practices that are increasingly coming under the scanner across the rest of the sector as well. Chidambaram zeroed in on the aggressive sales techniques used to onboard new clients, the lack of monitoring of content offered, the advertisements of Byju’s users landing well-paid jobs, and the company’s efforts to silence its critics on social media platforms. The same month saw the Ministry of Education issue a citizen advisory on how to perform background checks on ed-tech companies before purchasing their services.

The MCA Secretary’s comment isn’t the first time that the Union has suggested government regulation due to ‘poor’ self-regulated grievance redressal within the IT sector. In a recent public consultation on the proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that it was ‘forced’ to create a Union-appointed ‘Grievance Appellate Committee’ due to the sector’s ‘non-compliance’ with Union-mandated grievance redressal mechanisms. The Committee, however, has raised multiple stakeholder concerns, including its potential biases in appointments and decision-making.

How is Grievance Redressal Addressed by the Ed-Tech Sector?

Perhaps in response to the concerns raised by the public and State, IEC members are now to align their businesses with a self-imposed ‘Code of Conduct’. This self-regulatory mechanism—which appears to centre consumer welfare—pushes members to develop and deploy ethical sales, marketing, and payments and financial policies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to an IEC memorandum released on June 26th, IEC members are to follow a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism, which investigates ‘complaints about any violation of the Code of Conduct, received from its consumers, government or any third party.’

The first tier consists of internal complaints fora operated by IEC members. If unresolved after 30 days of receiving the complaint, users may escalate their concerns to the second tier, the ‘Independent Grievance Review Board’. Users may also appeal decisions made by the first tier within 30 days of the verdict at the second tier. The Board is a 7-member body to be chaired by a retired Supreme or High Court Judge.

Read More