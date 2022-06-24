How to address competition concerns plaguing e-commerce in India? Parliamentary Panel weighs in

The underlying cause of the issues and concerns plaguing sellers on e-commerce platforms is the lack of platform neutrality, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce remarked in its report on Promotion and Regulation of E-Commerce in India presented to the Rajya Sabha on June 16. “In the absence of a clear policy and guidelines that specifically spell out what practices amount to a conflict of interest in e-marketplaces and what are the acceptable conducts of platforms, irrespective of the platforms being funded by foreign or domestic entities, such contestation between platforms and business users [sellers] are bound to happen. […] Inculcating a culture of transparency in operations of platforms and formulating a dedicated and comprehensive policy that governs the e-commerce marketplace is the need of the hour,” the Committee opined.

Why does this matter? The Competition Commission of India is currently investigating Amazon and Flipkart for a range of alleged anti-competitive practices. But regardless of the outcome of this investigation, concerns in e-commerce will continue to exist and new ones will emerge if proper regulations are not instituted to address the root causes of the concerns. The Parliamentary Committee proposes actions the government can take to this effect. Apart from suggestions on addressing competition issues in e-commerce, the Committee has also separately proposed a list of changes to improve the country’s e-commerce and competition regulations.

What are the major competition concerns in e-commerce?

“The e-commerce market in India exhibits a clear pattern of concentration, where few e-marketplace giants hold control over a large part of the market, making them indispensable for sellers/business users seeking access to such e-marketplaces’ sizeable online consumer bases.” — Parliamentary Committee Report

After undertaking discussions with e-commerce platforms, sellers, financial institutions, industry associations, state governments, and other stakeholders, the Committee identified the following major competition concerns plaguing e-commerce:

Lack of platform neutrality: As mentioned above, lack of platform neutrality was observed to be the primary pain point and the cause of other concerns that are listed below. “It has been alleged that platforms indirectly control selected preferred sellers and extend preferential treatment to them to the detriment of independent third-party sellers on the marketplace platform thereby violating the principle of platform neutrality. A few examples of preferred sellers include Cloudtail India and Appario Retail on Amazon and RetailNet and OmnitechRetail on Flipkart. Further, marketplace platforms have private label products (wholly/partially owned by the marketplace) which compete with products of third-party independent sellers on the same marketplace. For example, Amazon has private labels like Solimo, Amazon Basics and Vedaka, and Flipkart has private labels like SmartBuy, Marq, etc., which compete with products of third-party sellers in the same product categories,” the Committee noted in its report. Deep discounting: The Committee observed that the selective funding of discounts by platforms to its preferred sellers creates a distortionary effect on competition and that “while predation may be beneficial for consumers in the short run when prices charged by the firm with superior market power are particularly low, it becomes detrimental for consumers in the long run. Once the existing competitors are driven out of the market, the predator achieves a position which allows it to raise prices or charge supra-competitive prices.” Non-transparent search ranking: There are concerns about the bias in search ranking because of the dual role of platforms as marketplaces and sellers. “It has been alleged that in the goods category, the platforms’ private labels reportedly are typically showcased as bestsellers to customers, while in the food services segment the platforms’ own cloud kitchens are given prominent placement. The black-box nature of the search algorithm and lack of transparency vis-à-vis the search ranking criteria made sellers/business users assume that the commissions paid by them influenced their search ranking and thus the so-called organic listing on platforms also effectively amounted to a paid listing,” the Committee stated. Misuse of data by platforms: “It has been alleged that e-commerce platforms utilise the data aggregated on their platform and monetise the same by launching their own private label products by ownership/proxy on their platforms. Similarly, personal data are used by platforms for targeted advertising, which may be used by the platforms to the advantage of selected sellers,” the Committee noted. “While platforms monetise data accumulated on their platforms in various ways, it does not provide sellers/business users access to the same data citing privacy concerns,” the Committee added. Exorbitant commissions and coerced bundling of services: Because of the “sheer asymmetry in the bargaining power between the marketplaces and business users, there are many unfair and one-sided clauses in the contracts which are imposed by these aggregators, including coerced bundling of services and excessive commission,” the Committee observed. Platform parity clauses: Platform price parity clauses restrict sellers from offering their goods or services at lower prices on other platforms. It is contractually imposed by platforms on the sellers to guarantee the lowest price for the platform itself, the Committee stated. Exclusivity: “Platforms enter into exclusivity agreements with the sellers and often compel them to commit exclusively to be listed on the platform. Sellers enter into these agreements when exclusivity is incentivised by platforms by way of offering better terms of engagement, such as lower commission/service fee charged and business assurance and revenue sharing. Moreover, these aggregators also use incentives as a tactic to keep the sellers loyal to their platforms and minimise switching to other platforms,” the Committee said.

How can the competition issues be addressed?

The Committee recommended the following actions be taken to address the competition issues in e-commerce:

Clearer definitions: Clear definitions for marketplace and inventory models of e-commerce should be specified after consultation with stakeholders. A marketplace e-commerce entity should not sell any goods owned or controlled by it on its platform. Sellers on the platform should only be third-party sellers. An inventory-based e-commerce entity should own the inventory of goods or services and sell them directly to the consumers. There should not be any third-party seller on such platforms. Separate branding for entities operating both types: An e-commerce entity operating both marketplace and inventory models must use separate branding for each of the platforms. No relationships with sellers on marketplace platforms: To ensure that marketplace e-commerce entities do not indulge in practices of an inventory-based model, e-commerce platforms functioning as a marketplace should not be allowed to have any direct or indirect relationship with entities acting as sellers on the platform. No licensing of private labels: A marketplace e-commerce entity should be prohibited from directly or indirectly licensing its brand or private label products to third parties selling products on its platform. The restriction should be extended to the marketplace entity’s associated enterprises or its related parties as well. No arbitrary classification of sellers or selective discounts: Arbitrary classification of sellers and buyers and selective application of discounts or incentives to sellers and buyers should be prohibited on e-commerce platforms. Any incentives or discounts provided by platforms should be on a non-discriminatory basis. Transparent data policy: A clear and transparent policy on data that is collected on a platform, the use of such data by the platform and also the potential and actual sharing of such data with third parties or related entities should be formulated. Publicly display search ranking parameters: E-commerce platforms should publish on their website the criteria, main parameters, and the weightage assigned to each parameter in determining the ranking of goods and sellers on its platforms. The relative importance of the parameters should also be published in plain and intelligible language. Disclose all relevant terms and conditions to sellers: Marketplaces must disclose the complete terms and conditions of the agreement that are required to become a seller on the platform including but not limited to platform fee, commission, discounts, and all types of charges and levies, amongst others. Unilateral revision of terms and conditions which is detrimental to any concerned stakeholders must be prohibited. Unbundle different parts of the e-commerce supply chain: All services in the supply chain, including but not limited to, cartable menu, logistics, and payment gateway should be unbundled and the sellers seeking registration on the platform should not be coerced, directly or indirectly, to accept the bundled services. “The representatives of the National Restaurant Association of India submitted that unbundling of services will result in increased innovation in the entire value chain, substantive reduction in commission rates and subsequently reduction in the final price of the products,” the Committee said.

