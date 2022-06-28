wordpress blog stats
Breaking: CERT-IN partially extends compliance deadline on Cybersecurity Directions

India’s CERT-In has extended the deaadline to comply with its new cybersecurity directives for some sectors amid criticism from multiple stakeholders

Published

The Computer Emergency Response Team- India (CERT-IN) on 27th June issued a notification announcing a partial extension on the deadline for complying with its controversial Cybersecurity Directions.

According to the notification, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will now get time until 25th September 2022 to comply with the directions. To be sure, such entities would have to be covered under the criteria laid out for the same by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the notification says. Further, the notification also announces an extension on compliance for the directions’ requirement for Cloud Services Providers (CSP), Virtual Network Providers (VPN), etc. to maintain validated details of their customers. They would also have to comply by 25th September.

During an industry stakeholder meeting conducted on the directions, on 10th June, representatives had asked the Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to provide more clarity on the requirement for CSP, VPNs and others to validate details of their customers, adding that they did not have the capacity to conduct such validation. To this, the ministry had said that they would look for a solution on the same. Representatives of Small and Medium Enterprises had also raised their concerns during this meeting about the lack of capacity for complying with the directions, to which Rajeev Chandrasekhar Minister of State (MoS) for MeitY had asked SME’s to submit a recommendation for a compliance period that could help them build capacity to comply with the directions, so the ministry could then consider them.

The cybersecurity directions notified on April 28, place significant compliance burdens on companies working in India such as requiring cybersecurity incidents to be reported within 6 hours, maintenance of systems logs for 180 days, crypto and VPN companies to store logs of all transactions, etc. They have already been criticized by multiple industry bodiestech companies, and cybersecurity experts, and have resulted in two VPN providers shutting down their servers in the country.

Earlier this month, a body representing concerns of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) had made a representation to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asking for an extension on the compliance deadline with the directions by 300 days. According to the submission, this was so that SME’s could build capacity to comply with the directions’ short timeline for incident reporting, logging of data, etc.

It is interesting to see the ministry extending the deadline as it has previously staunchly defended them, having even refused to extend the compliance deadline on requests by international tech bodies.

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

