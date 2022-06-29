Why did India’s Ad Council find over 400 crypto ads non-compliant?

What’s happening? The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) stated that more than 400 advertisements on cryptocurrencies featuring social media influencers, on different platforms had violated their guidelines so far in 2022, the Economic Times reported.

In the past five months, ASCI took up 453 complaints where 419 required modifications as they were found to be in violation of one or more crypto or influencer criteria. Notably, a majority of the complaints were against influencers.

What did ASCI say? Manisha Kapoor, chief executive of ASCI, said to ET, “Some influencers talk so confidently about crypto without fully understanding it. It does create an impression that it is safe, it’s fine and a cool thing.”

Why does it matter? Amid a rising market in 2021, crypto currency companies flooded audio-video streaming platforms and social media networks with advertisements and branded promotions featuring arrays of popular faces, from influencers to Bollywood starlets. These aggressive marketing campaigns blatantly disregarded existing advert norms but were massively successful in introducing thousands of Indians to the crypto market, which after a couple of growth intensive years, is currently in a free fall.

`Crypto companies’ aggressive marketing in 2020-21: Top crypto exchanges such as Coin DCX and CoinSwitch Kuber brought on board Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh, respectively, for campaigns during the ICC T20 World Cup and the cash rich Indian Premier League. Most of these ads centred on how “easy it is to invest” in crypto currencies.

Crypto platforms had spent as much as Rs 50 crores during these two sports events, the Times had reported.

Financial and legal experts have raised concerns over some ads promoting cryptos, which they said were pulling a balancing act between “puffery” and “misrepresentation”. Critics have pointed out some of these ads have lured Indians into investing in an asset class notorious for wild price swings, without fully considering the risks involved.

Ad regulations for crypto: Earlier this year, the ASCI released a set of advertising guidelines for crypto entities and other virtual digital assets including non-fungible token (NFT) seeking to promote their products and services through advertising in media. One of the regulations mandates crypto entities to publish a disclaimer in every crypto advertisement.

The disclaimer mandated by self-regulatory body ASCI is: “Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.” The guidelines came into effect on April 1.

The Council has published 12 pointers for the advertisers with regards to crypto, which have been summarised broadly below:

Disclaimer: The crypto entities will have to publish the disclaimer mentioned at the beginning of this article in every crypto advertisement. A detailed clarity has been given on how the disclaimer should be published in print, audio or digital ads.

Words like “currency” may not be used: The words “currency”, “securities”, “custodian” and “depositories” may not be used in advertisements of VDA products or services as consumers associate these terms with regulated products.

The words “currency”, “securities”, “custodian” and “depositories” may not be used in advertisements of VDA products or services as consumers associate these terms with regulated products. No contradictory information: ASCI laid out that the information contained in advertisements should not contradict the information or warnings that the regulated entities provide to customers in the marketing of VDA products from time to time.

ASCI laid out that the information contained in advertisements should not contradict the information or warnings that the regulated entities provide to customers in the marketing of VDA products from time to time. Clear information on costs and profits: Advertisements that provide information on the cost or profitability of VDA products should contain clear, accurate, sufficient, and updated information. As an example, ASCI said that “zero cost” will need to include all costs that the consumer might reasonably associate with the offer or transaction.

Advertisements that provide information on the cost or profitability of VDA products should contain clear, accurate, sufficient, and updated information. As an example, ASCI said that “zero cost” will need to include all costs that the consumer might reasonably associate with the offer or transaction. No biased information on past performance: Information on past performance should not be provided in any partial or biased manner and returns for periods of less than 12 months should not be included.

Information on past performance should not be provided in any partial or biased manner and returns for periods of less than 12 months should not be included. Contact details of advertiser: Advertisements must clearly give out the name of the advertiser and provide an easy way to contact them such as phone number or email.

Advertisements must clearly give out the name of the advertiser and provide an easy way to contact them such as phone number or email. No minors directly dealing with the product: The guidelines state that no advertisement for VDA products or exchanges should show a minor, or someone who appears to be a minor, directly dealing with the product, or talking about the product.

The guidelines state that no advertisement for VDA products or exchanges should show a minor, or someone who appears to be a minor, directly dealing with the product, or talking about the product. No portrayal of crypto as a solution to money problems: The advertisements should not show crypto products or crypto trading as a solution to money problems, personality problems, or other such drawbacks.

The advertisements should not show crypto products or crypto trading as a solution to money problems, personality problems, or other such drawbacks. No guarantee of profits: No advertisement shall contain statements that promise or guarantee a future increase in profits.

No advertisement shall contain statements that promise or guarantee a future increase in profits. No portrayal that crypto is easy to understand: No advertisement should show that understanding VDA products is so easy that consumers do not have to think twice about investing and nothing in the ad should downplay the risks associated with the category.

No advertisement should show that understanding VDA products is so easy that consumers do not have to think twice about investing and nothing in the ad should downplay the risks associated with the category. No comparison to regulated products: Crypto products should not be compared to any other asset class which is regulated.

Crypto products should not be compared to any other asset class which is regulated. Celebrities must do due diligence: Since this is a risky category, celebrities or prominent personalities who appear in crypto advertisements must do their due diligence about the statements and claims made in the advertisement, so as not to mislead consumers.

ASCI has further clarified that these sets of standards do not legitimise crypto in any way.

What is the government doing? In what can be viewed as a bid to induct crypto currency trading into the former economy, the government of India has mandated a 1% tax deducted at source on every transaction and a 30% taxation for any income from the transfer of crypto assets while also coming down on advertisements by asking companies to follow the ASCI’s influencer marketing guidelines.

“We haven’t said that this is currency. We haven’t said that this has intrinsic value, but certain operations are taxable for the sovereign and that is why we have taxed. We did announce the taxes, so through that we will be able to know who’s buying and who’s selling it,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said at a panel discussion hosted by the International Monetary Fund in April 2022.

