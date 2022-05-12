After Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey backed Elon Musk’s plan to reinstate former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, India’s Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar also voiced his support and said that deplatforming users violates fundamental rights and should not be done arbitrarily.

Deplatforming is a big deal – Its a violation of fundamental rights of users n must hv force of law behind it for any platform to exercise n must never ever be be done arbitrarily. @elonmusk @jack https://t.co/gkYLTbTiGB— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 11, 2022

Indian government’s stance against account suspensions

Chandrasekhar’s views are reflective of the Indian government’s stance that permanent suspension of users will not be tolerated.

“This is clearly an expression of the government’s belief that deplatforming or taking down any elected head of government or senior government official is a no-no, as far as India is concerned. And it’s probably also a veiled warning to Twitter or Facebook or anybody not to dream of doing that in India.” – Prasanto K Roy, a cyber and tech policy expert, told Economic Times.

Back when Twitter de-platformed Donald Trump in early 2021 following the storming of the US Capitol building, Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya called for a review of how internet intermediaries are regulated, saying: “If they can do this to POTUS, they can do this to anyone.” Soon after this, India introduced the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, which provides strong redressal options for users who have had their accounts suspended.

More recently, in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said:

“Platforms must respect the fundamental rights of the citizens and should not take down the account itself… taking down the whole information or the user account should be a last resort and the platform may at all times, endeavour to guard the users’ fundamental rights by following the principles of natural justice and afford reasonable time and opportunity to the user to explain his stand.”

The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea by political satire handle Wokeflix challenging the decision made by Twitter and Instagram to suspend its accounts in November 2021 and January 2022 respectively.

What did Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey say?

Speaking at a conference on May 10, Elon Musk said that he will reinstate Donald Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter if his deal to buy the platform goes through. Banning Trump “was a morally bad decision to be clear, and foolish in the extreme,” Musk said. “I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Trump not having a voice,” he added.

Musk also pointed out that the former president has said he will start posting on his own social media app, Truth Social even if the ban on Twitter is lifted.

Shortly after Musk’s comments, Jack Dorsey said that he agreed with Musk. It was the former CEO who made the call to ban Trump’s account, but he has now called the decision a “failure.”

“There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol),” Dorsey tweeted.

ACLU supports Musk’s plan

Musk’s plan to reinstate Trump’s account has received support from a strange place: the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has been a strong critic of the former president.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a more steadfast opponent of Trump and his policies than the ACLU, but Elon Musk’s decision to re-platform President Trump is the right call,” Anthony D. Romero, ACLU executive director, said. “Like it or not, President Trump is one of the most important political figures in this country, and the public has a strong interest in hearing his speech. Indeed, some of Trump’s most offensive tweets ended up being critical evidence in lawsuits filed against him and his administration. And we should know — we filed over 400 legal actions against him,” he added.

Disappointing to see @ACLU support reinstatement of Trump's account.https://t.co/zsZDonLpwv



Here's why:



1/n— Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) May 11, 2022

