TLDR: Sequoia Capital, WhatsApp fake IDs, bitcoin fraud, Wikipedia editors, Intel’s AI tool

Sequoia Capital addresses fraud allegations against portfolio startups

At a time when three of its portfolio startups (Trell, BharatPe, and recently Zilingo) are mired in embezzlement accusations, VC firm Sequoia Capital India has responded by vowing to take proactive steps to do more to drive increased compliance, TechCrunch reported. It outlined a few of these steps as holding “governance trainings for founders and senior management, implementation of whistleblower policies, more independent board representation, asking for more disclosures and more rigorous adoption of internal audits and controls.”

ED ramps up probe into Pune bitcoin fraud case

As part of its investigation of a ₹6 crore bitcoin fraud case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials sought information from the office of Pune’s Commissioner of Police (CP). Interestingly, the case involves two cyber experts who were roped in by the city police to assist in another probe of a ₹2,000 crore cryptocurrency scam. But the experts tasked with recovering the stolen crypto allegedly turned around and pocketed 1,137 bitcoins for themselves, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Bengaluru cops to keep an eye out for speeding delivery workers

Traffic police in Bengaluru will not ignore road violations by delivery workers who are racing to hand over packages in ten minutes or less. “We will soon start issuing them notices,” traffic police chief BR Ravikanthe Gowda was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald. This comes at a time when quick commerce startups are promising customers shorter and shorter timelines for delivery, in turn, triggering a debate on the protections offered to gig workers.

Scammers masquerading as police officials on WhatsApp

Fraudsters are using fake WhatsApp IDs created using pre-activated SIM cards to dupe people into providing an OTP sent to their phones or furnishing personal details, Himachal Pradesh Police warned in a tweet. “They use VPN or double server proxy while calling or messaging from WhatsApp to commit these crimes, making it tedious and complicated to trace them,” the tweet said.

किसी महत्वपूर्ण हस्ती का नाम इस्तेमाल कर अनजान नंबरों से फर्जी कॉल लोगों को प्राप्त हो रहे हैं।

अधिकतर यह कॉल मोबाइल पर प्राप्त OTP या निजी जानकारी साझा करने को कहते हैं।

इस तरह के फर्जी कॉल से सावधान रहें, यह ठगने की एक चाल है। ऐसे कॉल्स की सूचना पुलिस को दें।#HoaxCalls #HPP pic.twitter.com/TvYQ49wXM8 — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) April 17, 2022

What’s been happening with the Indian government’s app store?

The Indian government’s Mobile Seva app store is ignored by users and app-makers alike, ten years after it was rolled out, Mint reported. Currently, only 1,058 apps are available for installation on Mobile Seva but a majority of them are government apps with the notable exceptions of Paytm and Koo. A lack of promotions and OEM tie-ups are reasons to blame for the sluggish adoption of Mobile Seva, as per the report.

Wikipedia editors come out against crypto donations

A total tally of 232 Wikipedia editors voted in favour of a proposal for the Wikimedia Foundation to stop accepting donations in cryptocurrencies, according to a Wired report. Issues of environmental sustainability were among several reasons highlighted by a majority of the community that gave their input.

Intel’s AI-based teaching tool raises alarm

Intel and Classroom Technologies (a virtual school software startup) have come up with an AI-based software tool in order to determine whether students are bored, distracted, or confused in Zoom classrooms, Protocol reported. But the use of “emotion AI” tech in classrooms has drawn flak from educators and advocacy groups alike.

Activision plays ball with federal investigators

Activision Blizzard is cooperating with US federal investigations into trading by friends of its chief executive shortly before the gaming company disclosed its sale to Microsoft, the Call of Duty parent company revealed in a securities filing recently.

MetaMask has a word of caution for Apple users

“If you have enabled iCloud backup for app data, this will include your password-encrypted MetaMask vault. If your password isn’t strong enough, and someone phishes your iCloud credentials, this can mean stolen funds,” the crypto wallet provider warned in a Twitter thread. This comes at a time when an NFT collector’s entire wallet containing $650,000 worth of digital assets and NFTs was reportedly swiped in a similar manner.

