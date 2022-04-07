wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Invesco to reduce stake in Zee, Flipkart’s health app goes live, and Intel pulls out of Russia

Published

Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill passed by Parliament

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill was cleared by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after Home Minister Amit Shah responded to concerns voiced by the Opposition, who said the proposed law was harsh. The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, ET revealed.

Read: How The Debate On Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill Unfolded In Lok Sabha

Invesco to sell 7.8% shares of Zee in a block deal

Invesco Developing Market Funds has opted to sell 7.8% of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in a block deal to lower its 17.88% share, according to a Moneycontrol report. The 7.4 crore shares are valued at roughly Rs 2,200 crores.

New Flipkart Health+ app goes live 

Walmart-owned Flipkart is officially in the online healthcare sector after it launched the Flipkart Health+ app, Business Standard reported. Through the app, users will have fast and convenient access to high-quality, low-cost pharmaceuticals and healthcare supplies from independent vendors, the report said.

Read: Flipkart To Acquire Majority Stake In SastaSundar.com And Enter Online Healthcare Despite Regulatory Uncertainty

Court might offer tax certainty for E-Commerce, food delivery firms

After a recent Calcutta High Court ruling, many E-Commerce and food delivery businesses may have more clarity on non-refundable input tax credits under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as per an ET report. Refunds can be availed in all cases where input services rendered attract a higher tax rate than output services, the court held.

Zomato and Swiggy down due to technical issues, now back online

Zomato and Swiggy, which had a brief outage across multiple Indian cities are up and running again, HindustanTimes reported. However, there is no information on what caused the outage as both platforms only referred to it as a ‘temporary glitch’.

GIC leads funding in CRED at an estimation of $6.5 billion

Singapore’s national wealth fund GIC will lead a new $200 million fundraising round in fintech CRED, according to a Mint report. CRED has a valuation of more than $6.5 billion, which might climb to almost $7 billion depending on investor interest.

MakeMyTrip’s fintech arm buys a majority share in BookMyForex

TripMoney, MakeMyTrip’s fintech arm, has purchased a majority share in BookMyForex, a foreign currency exchange service provider, in order to offer a one-stop solution for all forex needs of Indian travellers, Inc42 reported.

Data Sharing not an area for negotiations between UK and India 

New Delhi may not be able to discuss the conditions of the free trade agreement (FTA) talks between India and the United Kingdom since India does not yet have data protection legislation, as per a Mint report.

Intel suspends business in Russia

Intel has ceased business in Russia, joining a slew of other companies that have pulled out in the aftermath of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, an Indian Express report revealed. After stopping shipments to clients in Russia and Belarus last month, the firm said it had put in place business continuity measures to minimise the effect on its global operations.

Regular routes or toll roads? Google Maps to assist in picking one

Google Maps has been updated with new features, including the addition of toll costs, to make the decision between toll highways and ordinary roads easier, Mint reported. Thanks to up-to-date toll pricing information from local tolling authorities, users may now determine the expected toll charge to their destination even before the trip begins with this new update.

