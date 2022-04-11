TLDR: IMD Twitter account briefly hacked, Coinbase suspends UPI option, and VLC might be vulnerable to Chinese malware

Another government agency’s Twitter account targetted

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) official Twitter handle was hacked for a brief amount of time during which a tweet promoting an NFT scam was posted by the hacker(s). After a few hours, the account which has 246.6k followers was restored.

Official Twitter Account (@Indiametdept) of India Meteorological Department was hacked in the evening today, the 09/04/2022. It has now been restored. pic.twitter.com/0WGYWMm1DK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 9, 2022

This incident is the latest in a string of prominent government-handled Twitter accounts being hacked.

Read: How To Protect Your Organisation’s Social Media Accounts From Hackers?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Digital India Act coming soon: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

A renewed policy for the digital ecosystem and cyberspace in India called the Digital India Act will be introduced by the government shortly, revealed IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar while speaking at an event hosted at Bennett University. The policy is meant to supplant the 22-year-old IT Act.

Read: India Needs A New Digital Law To Replace Outdated IT Act – Rajeev Chandrasekhar

RBI proposes UPI cardless cash withdrawal for all banks

Cardless cash withdrawals will be made available to all banks and ATMs using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das proposed. A few banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank have already been offering this facility to customers.

NITI Aayog to keep tabs on PLI schemes via centralised database

Government policy think tank NITI Aayog is looking to establish a centralised database in order to track the progress of companies that have availed financial rewards under the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for telecom, drones, and other sectors, The Indian Express reported. This comes after the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade pointed out that such incentives received or to be received by companies lacks uniform parameters for determining their value addition, the report revealed.

Coinbase suspends UPI payments option due to regulatory pressure

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has stopped giving users the option to buy crypto through UPI just days after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed that it wasn’t aware of any crypto exchange using the payments network for transactions, according to an ET report.

Customer plans offered by health tech firms catch regulator’s eye

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has sought an explanation from health tech companies that offer individual customers subscription-based plans to meet their out-of-pocket and hospitalisation expenses, Moneycontrol reported. “We have come across such companies. We have called for data and have asked them to modify information on their websites. We will shortly come up with an action plan. We are taking this very seriously,” TL Alamelu, Member (non-life) IRDAI, was quoted as saying in the report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fintech firm quits India amid revamp of global operations

As part of a restructuring exercise, Indian merchants of US-based BNPL lender Sezzle have been asked to deactivate the service from their respective websites, as per a company notice viewed by ET. A few popular direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands that were associated with Sezzle include Titan, Fastrack, and Plum, the report revealed.

Elon Musk will not be sitting on Twitter’s board

In a surprising turn of events, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not be a part of Twitter’s board of directors, the social media platform’s CEO Parag Agarwal revealed in a statement. The announcement of Musk joining the board was made a day after he bought 9.2% of Twitter stock.

Russian Parliament’s YouTube channel disabled

Duma TV, the channel which streams proceedings in Russia’s lower house of parliament was blocked by YouTube, according to a Reuters report. The country’s communications regulator has demanded that Google restore access to the channel immediately, the report said. Previously, access to YouTube channels of Russian media outlets RBC, TV Zvezda and Sputnik were also cut off.

Read: How steps taken by online platforms in response to the Russia-Ukraine war could affect other countries

VLC being used to deploy malware, cybersecurity experts warn

Popular media player VLC is being used by a Chinese hacking group called Cicada to launch malware that is capable of spying on governments and affiliated organisations, according to a Mint report. How the system is compromised and other details about Cicada’s modus operandi were revealed in a report published by Symantec, a US-based cybersecurity firm.

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.