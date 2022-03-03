Urban Company will provide stock options to its gig workers

Electricians, plumbers, groomers, and cleaners working for Urban Company will be allotted stock options in the company over the next 5-7 years, the company announced on March 2. The Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP) will see the company award stocks worth Rs 150 crores to thousands of service partners at a near-zero cost, the company said.

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is a common reward system, especially among tech companies, but not many companies give stock options to gig workers because they are classified as contractors rather than employees. Uber, Ola, Zomato, and Swiggy, some of the largest platforms for gig workers, do not have any stock option plans for their drivers and delivery workers.

“Urban Company’s Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP) will help thousands of service partners become shareholders of the company, thereby enabling broad-based wealth creation through equity sharing. This is perhaps the first of its kind plan globally, where gig workers become shareholders of the very platform they work with. This will allow our service partners to benefit from the company’s growth in the coming years. This PSOP plan underscores our commitment to empower service partners and treat them as equal stakeholders in the company building journey.” – Raghav Chandra, Cofounder of Urban Company

This latest move by Urban Company to empower its partners contrasts the situation that the company was in last October when hundreds of workers protested low wages, high commissions, and poor working conditions.

Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), told MediaNama that he appreciated the move but said that he wanted more clarity on how the stock options would be allotted and a written agreement from Urban Company to all its gig workers.

How will Urban Company workers be allotted stock?

The company said that it will set up an evergreen trust to manage the PSOP plan. The trust will conduct a “fair and meritocratic process” to grant these stocks by taking into account:

Performance of service partners Their longevity on the platform

“The entire process will be rule-based and transparent, with an advisory panel providing overall guidance,” the company added.

Urban Company said that it has already received board approval for the first tranche of Rs 75 crores worth of stocks to be disbursed over the next 3-4 years.

The PSOP plan is only for Urban Company’s Indian partners, Economic Times reported. The company also has a presence in Singapore, UAE, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

How much do Urban Company partners earn?

In its announcement, Urban Company said that partners who delivered at least 30 orders a month, earned Rs 30,455 per month, with the top quartile of partners earning Rs 38,263 per month.

Furthermore, Urban Company partners earn at least 60% higher per month than their offline counterparts while working for almost 50% less number of hours, the company said citing findings of PGA Labs’ Earnings Benchmarking Study.

