TLDR: CERT-In warns of cyber attack, Koo takes after Facebook, Ukraine legalises crypto, Russia to launch Rossgram, and more

CERT-In warns Microsoft Edge users of cyber attack

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Microsoft Edge users. Multiple vulnerabilities in Edge browser versions previous to 99.0.1150.30, were exploited by an attacker to compromise a targetted systems, the Times of India reported. Microsoft Edge users should upgrade to the current version, CERT-In advised.

OneWeb India satellite launch delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war



Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the launch of Bharti-backed communications company OneWeb’s broadband-from space services in India has been delayed, as per a Times of India report. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted the company a GMPCS (global mobile personal communications via satellite services) authorisation, and the company had planned to launch services in May 2022.

Telangana government to initiate Space-Tech foundation in Metaverse



The Telangana government plans to reveal its Space-Tech foundation on April 18 in the Metaverse, according to an ET report. This is probably the first ever government event to be held in the metaverse, the report said.

Koo follows Facebook model, launches advisory board

Indian microblogging platform Koo is taking after Facebook and forming an independent advisory board that will decide on content moderation, according to an ET report. The advisory board would consist of five to eleven notable experts from the court, bureaucracy, media, and industry who will serve as a guiding force “particularly when it comes to problematic issues involving content,” the report said.

Razorpay buys fifth digital payments startup



Fintech Indian unicorn Razorpay announced the purchase of Pune-based payment startup IZealiant Technologies for an unknown amount, Mint reported. The acquisition will enhance Razorpay’s banking solutions sector to build innovative technology solutions for banks, the report said.

Child-monitoring features may soon come to Instagram



Meta will allow parents to check how much time their children spend on Instagram and will soon roll out a parental supervision feature on Quest virtual reality headsets, the company said on March 16. This comes after a whistleblower leaked internal documents showing that the tech giant was aware that Instagram had an adverse impact on the mental health of teenagers.

Meta removes deepfake video of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy surrendering

Meta took down a modified video portraying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordering troops to surrender on March 16, according to a TechCrunch report. The deceptive video was swiftly detected by Meta, but it is now circulating freely on Facebook’s Russian equivalent VKontakte.

President Zelenskyy signs law to legalise crypto

Zelenskyy signed the bill “On Virtual Assets” into law on March 17 which provides a legal foundation for the nation to operate a regulated crypto market, Techcrunch reported. A measure to legalise cryptocurrency was enacted in the Ukrainian Parliament a month ago, laying the groundwork for the regulation and control of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Russia launches Rossgram, its own version of Instagram

Russian tech entrepreneurs have developed a photo-sharing app called Rossgram after Facebook and Instagram was blocked in the country, as per a Reuters report. Rossgram will likely be launched on March 28 with other features like crowdfunding and paid access to certain content, the report said.

India may develop its own operating system soon

The government is planning to come up with a policy that will encourage an ecosystem for the IT industry to create an indigenous operating system as a substitute to Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, as per a Times of India report.

