Government should put an end to Facebook’s interference in Indian elections, Congress President says after reports accused platform of favouring BJP

“I urge the government to put an end to the systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy. This is beyond partisan politics. We need to protect our democracy and social harmony regardless of who is in power,” Congress President Sonia Gandhi said in the parliament on March 16.

Gandhi made this remark with reference to the recent investigative reports by The Reporters’ Collective and Al Jazeera that allege Facebook gave an unfair advantage to the ruling BJP party in election ads.

“The Reporters’ Collective analysed data of more than five lakh political advertisements placed on Facebook and Instagram between February 2019 and November 2020 to assess the influence of Facebook’s political advertising policies on elections in India. We found that in those 22 months, which saw the high-octane 2019 national election and nine state elections, Facebook’s advertising platform systematically undercut political competition in the world’s largest electoral democracy, giving unfair advantage to the BJP over its competitors. They did this by allowing surrogate or ghost advertisements worth millions of rupees favouring BJP and cracking down on similar ads from the Congress. Facebook also promoted BJP’s advertisements at a substantially lower price than the Congress’s, helping BJP reach more voters for less money.” – The Reporters’ Collective

What did The Reporters’ Collective find?

The Reporters’ Collective has so far published a four-part series alleging the following:

1. Reliance-funded firm boosts BJP’s campaigns on Facebook

A Facebook page called NEWJ published advertisements dressed as news stories that were supportive of BJP and critical of Congress.

that were supportive of BJP and critical of Congress. NEWJ or New Emerging World of Journalism Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Jio and its founder has close ties with BJP.

and its founder has close ties with BJP. Surrogate ads are illegal, but this does not apply to online platforms , which has allowed India’s largest conglomerate to spend millions of rupees on surrogate ads on Facebook promoting the BJP party.

, which has allowed India’s largest conglomerate to spend millions of rupees on on Facebook promoting the BJP party. Facebook cracked down on some surrogate advertisements, but of those promoting Congress. NEWJ was left untouched.

“From February 2019 through November 2020, NEWJ placed 718 political advertisements over a period of 22 months and 10 elections, that collectively were viewed more than 290 million times by Facebook users, according to the Ad Archive data. The company spent 5.2 million rupees ($67,899) on these advertisements. Many of these advertisements lit the fuse of anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan sentiments, Tommy-gunned BJP’s opponents and critics, and eulogised Modi’s government.” – The Reporters’ Collective

2. Other ghost and surrogate advertisers also secretly funded BJP election campaigns

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apart from NEWJ, a large number of other ghost and surrogate advertisers hid their connections with the BJP and paid tens of millions of rupees to Facebook to show advertisements that promoted BJP.

and paid tens of millions of rupees to Facebook to show advertisements that promoted BJP. These advertisers got almost as many views as the ads officially placed by BJP, doubling the party’s visibility.

Facebook says it removes posts that do not factually represent their identities and affiliation, but in this case, only a few were removed and that too only after these advertisements had already run for some time.

“BJP and its candidates officially placed 26,291 advertisements by spending at least 104 million rupees ($1.36m), for which they got more than 1.36 billion views on Facebook. That apart, at least 23 ghost and surrogate advertisers also placed 34,884 advertisements for which they paid Facebook more than 58.3 million rupees ($761,246), mostly to promote the BJP or denigrate its opposition, without disclosing their real identities or their affiliation with the party. These advertisements got more than a whopping 1.31 billion views.” – The Reporters’ Collective

3. Facebook charged BJP less for election ads than others

In 9 of the 10 elections, including the national elections of 2019 that BJP won, the party was charged a lower rate for advertisements than its opponents. This favouritism allowed BJP to reach more voters for less money.

On average Facebook charged the BJP, its candidates, and affiliated organisations Rs 41,844 to show an ad one million times, Congress, its candidates and affiliated organisations had to pay Rs 53,776 for the same number.

4. BJP gets cheaper ad rates because of divisive content

Facebook’s ad pricing algorithm favours advertisements that are likely to generate more engagement .

. So, if ads are emotionally and politically charged, they are likely to be cheaper. This allowed US President Donald Trump to get cheaper ad rates than his rival Joe Biden, and the same appears to be the case for BJP.

BJP’s polarising content allows it to draw favourable rates from Facebook’s ad algorithm and its surrogate and ghost advertisers create a multiplier effect.

“The primary interest of a platform like Facebook is to maximise the engagement and duration that users spend on its platform, so that it can sell more advertising. Due to this, the Facebook algorithm often ends up promoting the most outrageous and inflammatory content that would get emotional responses from users.” – Shivam Shankar Singh, a former political consultant told Reporters’ Collective

Responding to these stories by the Reporters’ Collective, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

Full text of Sonia Gandhi’s address

Thank you for allowing me to take up an issue, which is of paramount importance, and that is the rising danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy. Global companies like Facebook and Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, political parties and their proxies. It has repeatedly come to public notice that global social media companies are not providing a level playing field to all political parties. Last year, for instance, the Wall Street Journal reported how Facebook’s own hate speech rules are being bent to favor politicians of the ruling party. Recently, Al Jazeera and the Reporters’ Collective have demonstrated how a toxic ecosystem of proxy advertiser posing as news media is flourishing on Facebook bypassing election laws of our nation, breaking Facebook’s own rules, and completely suppressing the voice of those who are speaking up against the government. The blatant manner in which social harmony is being disturbed by Facebook with the connivance of the ruling establishment is dangerous for our democracy. Young and old minds alike are being filled with hate through emotionally charged disinformation and proxy advertising. Companies like Facebook are aware of this and are profiting from it. This report shows a growing Nexus between big corporations, the ruling establishment, and global social media giants like Facebook. Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. Through you, I urge the government to put an end to the systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy. This is beyond partisan politics. We need to protect our democracy and social harmony regardless of who is in power. Thank you. (emphasis ours)

Also Read:



Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.