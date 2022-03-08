Summary: CCI dismisses two antitrust complaints filed against e-commerce portal Shopee

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 3 dismissed two antitrust complaints filed against e-commerce platform Shopee, stating that the platform is a new entrant and does not possess significant market power. The complaints against Shopee were filed by Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), and a consumer named Vaibhav Mishra.

Shopee is an e-commerce company owned by Singapore-based Sea Limited. In February, CAIT had called for a ban of the Shopee app because of Sea’s alleged ties with China. CCI on March 3 also dismissed an antitrust complaint filed against Amazon by the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA).

MediaNama has reached out to Praveen Khandelwal for comments and will update this post once we get a response.

Why did CCI dismiss the complaints?

To initiate an antitrust investigation into a company, CCI needs to be prima facie convinced that a company has dominance in the relevant market and that it has abused this dominance by carrying out anti-competitive practices. In the case of Shopee, CCI was not convinced of either.

1. Shopee does not possess significant market power: Khandelwal and Mishra submitted that Shopee is in a dominant position because it handles over one lakh orders per day, but CCI noted that:

“Shopee has had a very recent launch in the market of online platforms in India, which already has the presence of the e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa etc., which have been operating for some time now. The Commission further notes that, though the allegation is that Shopee is following similar discounting practices as allegedly done by Amazon and Flipkart, it does not appear to the Commission that Shopee possesses significant market power, much less dominance, at this stage, more so because of the fact that it is a new entrant in a market with established players.”– CCI (emphasis ours)

2. No evidence of anticompetitive agreements: Both complaints alleged that Shopee has an adverse effect on competition as per Section 3 of the Competition Act. But CCI noted that the complainants did not point out the existence of any anticompetitive agreements as required under Section 3 of the Competition Act.

What were the allegations against Shopee?

Predatory pricing: Khandelwal and Mishra alleged that Shopee offers its products and services at unfair and discriminatory prices, which has an appreciable adverse effect on competition. To substantiate his claim, Khandelwal shared screenshots from Shopee’s website and alleged that some of the products are sold at extremely low prices, such as ₹1, ₹9, ₹49, etc. Both complaints also argued that Shopee engages in loss-making to enable these reduced prices, which makes it an unfair trade practice under Section 4 of the Competition Act and also a violation of the FDI policy. Small players will be pushed out of the market: Both complainants submitted that because of Shopee’s practices, small competitors and traditional brick and mortar sellers, who have significant fixed costs, lack the ability to burn cash, and are devoid of pan-India reach, will be pushed out of the market permanently. Two-step strategy of securing monopoly: Khandelwal and Mishra alleged that Shopee’s predatory pricing is essentially a two-step strategy for securing a monopoly. Currently, the company is in the “predation” stage, where products are being sold at below-cost prices to drive competitors out of the market, and later Shopee will start charging monopoly prices to recover its losses, the two complaints alleged. Modus operandi similar to Amazon and Flipkart: Khandelwal and Mishra alleged that Shopee’s modus operandi is similar to Amazon and Flipkart, which the CCI has already found prima facie to have an adverse effect on competition in Case 40/2019. Shopee can misuse consumer data: Mishra alleged that Shopee attracts a huge base of customers and collects a multitude of data on consumer preferences, which according to the company’s privacy policy, Shopee can use to its advantage. Discounts to private labels: Mishra alleged that Shopee offers several discounts to private labels at the B2B level, which allows it to exercise control over prices in the marketplace. Contravention of FDI policy: In his complaint, Khandelwal noted that SPPIN India, which operates Shopee, is owned by the companies SPPIN I Pvt. Ltd. and SPPIN II Pvt. Ltd, registered in Singapore, which in turn are owned by SPPIN Ltd registered in the Cayman Islands. This complex restructuring is in contravention of the FDI policy, Khandelwal submitted. Data stored outside India: Khandelwal also submitted that as per the privacy policy of Shopee, the data generated from Indian citizens is stored outside India on China’s Tencent Cloud servers. This may be used to the disadvantage of the Indian economy and consumer, Khandelwal said.

