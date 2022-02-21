wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

NPCI to launch its real-time payments system in Nepal for the first time

While NPCI’s arrangements with other countries rely on cards and QR codes, Nepal is expected to get the whole package.

Published

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is set to expand to Nepal in what would be the first time India’s retail payment network is fully adopted by a foreign country, according to a press release by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on February 17. The NPCI’s international wing, NIPL has partnered with Gateway Payment Services, a payment system operator authorised by the Nepal Rashtram (Central) Bank, to allow merchants and customers in the country to conduct transactions on the network, the release said.

Further, the partnership will receive technical support from Manam Infotech, a Bengaluru-based fintech startup. Mobile penetration of over 135% with 65% of the population using smartphones in the country will allow for a replication of the mobile-based payments network and allow cross-border remittances to flow between India and Nepal, as per the press release.

“Partnership with Bhutan and Singapore is for accepting BHIM UPI QR-based payments. Additionally, Singapore UPI and Singapore’s PayNow will be linked for cross-border payments. Whereas, the Nepal partnership will enable the creation of UPI real-time based payment system in Nepal. Nepal will have their own UPI, own apps, with their own banks like India,” an NPCI spokesperson told MediaNama.

The NPCI has been keen on international expansions for quite some time now. In July 2020, launching the NPIL, its managing director Dilip Asbe had said in a statement that several countries in Asia and Africa had displayed interest in replicating the system.

UPI is the largest retail payments network in India: Economic Survey

NPCI data, as of December 2021, showed that UPI transaction value stood at Rs 8.27 lakh crores. Overall, transaction volumes (numbers) on the network grew by 2 times over the last year to 4.56 billion in December, the data revealed.

According to the Economic Survey 2021 released last month, the network is now the single largest retail payments network in the country, trumping others like the National Electronic Funds Transfer System (NEFTS), Immediate Payment System (IMPS), etc.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“One of the initial objectives of UPI was to replace cash for low value transactions. As per detailed transaction data of NPCI, 50 percent of transactions through UPI were below 200,” the survey said.

Other international footprints of the network

Bhutan: In July 2021, NPCI announced its partnership with Bhutan’s Royal Monetary Authority to allow its merchants to use UPI-enabled QR codes.

Singapore: In September 2021, the RBI and MAS announced that they will link their respective payment systems, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow respectively by July 2022.

UAE: In August 2021, the NPCI entered into an agreement with Mashreq a financial institution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to offer acceptance of payments made through UPI in the country.

Africa: In November 2021, the NPCI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Network International, a payments company in the Middle East and Africa, to explore UPIs expansion to those regions.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill and Digital Healthcare: A case study

In light of the state's emerging digital healthcare apparatus, how does Clause 12 alter the consent and purpose limitation model?

5 hours ago

News

How function of state may limit informed consent: Examining Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill

The collective implication of leaving out ‘proportionality’ from Clause 12 is to provide very wide discretionary powers to the state.

3 days ago

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

5 days ago

News

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

February 8, 2022

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ