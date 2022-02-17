wordpress blog stats
Airtel rechristens Xstream into a paid bundle to offer 15 OTT apps under one subscription

This is the first time that a major Indian telcom operator has released a bundle offering a wide range of OTT platforms.

Published

Airtel has refurbished its video streaming service— Airtel Xstream — to offer 15 different OTT platforms in a single click, according to a press release by the company. The service will be available to Airtel customers exclusively at Rs 149 per month, the release added.

The service has been renamed to Airtel Xstream Premium and will aggregate platforms such as SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, and Shorts TV in its bundle.

People will be able to access the service across mobiles, tablets, laptops, and televisions by either downloading the app or logging on to the website. They will not need to maintain multiple subscriptions and will be able to sign in with one ID, the company said.

Airtel’s move is a sign of broader consolidation that is to hit the OTT space as the telco’s plan is likely to spur more companies to explore partnerships and offer bundles.

Why did Airtel introduce this plan?

The company said that it expected India’s OTT subscription market to grow to $2 billion in 2025 by relying on data provided by Media Partners Asia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“(The growth) will be led by 3X growth in subscriptions to 165 million approximately. A large proportion of these new subscriptions will come from new users from tier 2 and 3. A number of content houses have launched their OTT apps to tap into this opportunity but are facing pricing and distribution challenges,” Airtel said in a statement.

The company underscored the difficulties faced by customers who have to choose from multiple options and manage dozens of OTT subscriptions simultaneously. It also said that it is looking to bring more OTT players to Airtel Xstream Premium.

“Airtel Xstream Premium is an innovation to democratize OTT content in India by solving the key challenges of content discovery, affordability and distribution,” said Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital, in a statement.

The company said that it wants to focus on regional content as it looks to attract 20 million users. Its partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV, and Hoichoi will be important in this regard.

It must be noted that major OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar are not part of the bundle and will continue to have separate arrangements with the telecom carrier.

Consolidation on the cards

Airtel might be the first telecom operator to offer a OTT bundle but it is not the first company to experiment with bundles. The Indian OTT space has over 40 platforms at present making it infeasible for users.

Consolidation in the form of bundles seem to be the next step towards driving OTT adoption. Nearly 79 percent of Indian consumers prefer bundling of video streaming, entertainment, and communication services, according to a report in Business Standard.

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon launched a bundle in September last year offering streaming services like Mubi, Discovery, Lionsgate Play, among others, according to a report in NDTV Gadgets. The company did not reveal specifics of revenue sharing with content partners or discuss other financial parameters of the service.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tata Play: Tata Sky rebranded itself as Tata Play earlier this year to include DTH and OTT in its offerings. “Tata Sky leveraged its market leadership in its core business to create an ecosystem of content delivery by foraying into OTT and Broadband,” Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play Ltd., said in a press release. The company had acknowledged the popularity of OTT when it came out with Tata Play Binge bundled with 13 OTT apps with a single user interface, subscription, and payment.

Content-sharing partnerships among OTT platforms: Two prominent players ALTBalaji and Zee5 have signed a content-sharing agreement in an unusual alliance to increase subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) business in India, as per Livemint. It will allow both these companies to showcase each other’s content on to their respective platforms.

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as crypto, telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I will be loitering at my local theatre and consuming movies by the dozen when I am off work.

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

