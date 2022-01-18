wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

UK government to launch ad campaign to convince people that end-to-end encryption is bad

The high-budget campaign will reportedly involve ‘real-world stunts’; meanwhile, privacy groups plan counter measures.

Published

The United Kingdom (UK) government will soon launch an advertisement campaign attacking end-to-end encryption by convincing people that it harms children’s safety, Rolling Stone reported.

This is the country’s latest attempt to weaken the security of encrypted communication apps and devices. As far back as 2015, the UK government proposed a complete ban on apps like WhatsApp and iMessage if they declined to provide UK security services backdoor access to messages. Eventually, in 2016, the government passed the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, which expands the surveillance power of the government and allows the government to outlaw encrypted apps by issuing something called a Technical Capability Notice (TCN). Then in May 2021, the government released the draft Online Safety Bill which mandates platforms to moderate illegal and harmful content on their platforms, but critics have pointed out that removing or weakening encryption is the only way to comply with this bill.

The UK is not the only country waging a war against end-to-end encryption. The US is thinking along similar lines and so is India. The Indian government last year released the Information Technology Rules 2021, which includes a provision that asks messaging apps to enable tracing the originator of a message. Companies have argued that such a feature will effectively break end-to-end encryption and WhatsApp has legally challenged the provision.

More details on UK’s campaign against encryption

  • Targeted towards Meta: The campaign will especially target Meta’s (formerly Facebook) plan to encrypt the Messenger app, the report said. Meta has already delayed its plans to encrypt Messenger to 2023.
  • Will lay emphasis on harm to children: The campaign is expected to highlight the harms to children and difficultly in tackling child exploitation due to end-to-end encryption, the report said. The campaign will also appear “to be the result of grassroots action and children’s charities, while downplaying any government role,” the report added. Another tactic that the campaign will deploy is targeting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a father rather than a businessman, the report said.

“According to documents reviewed by Rolling Stone, one the activities considered as part of the publicity offensive is a striking stunt — placing an adult and child (both actors) in a glass box, with the adult looking “knowingly” at the child as the glass fades to black.” – Rolling Stone

  • Counter-campaigns planned by privacy groups: While the government campaign is set to start this month, privacy groups are planning counter-campaigns, the report said.

“The Home Office’s scaremongering campaign is as disingenuous as it is dangerous. Without strong encryption, children are more vulnerable online than ever. Encryption protects personal safety and national security … what the government is proposing puts everyone at risk.” – Robin Wilton, director of Internet Trust at the Internet Society to Rolling Stone

  • Top-tier ad firm hired: The UK Home Office has hired M&C Saatchi advertising agency, a top-tier firm that has successfully carried out campaigns for the government in the past, the report said. The estimated budget for the campaign is GBP 534,000 as per a Freedom of Information response received by Rolling Stone.

“We have engaged M&C Saatchi to bring together the many organisations who share our concerns about the impact end-to-end encryption would have on our ability to keep children safe,” a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

  • Multi-pronged campaign: The campaign is not limited to advertisements and will include “campaign efforts from UK charities and law enforcement agencies, calls to action for the public to contact tech companies directly, and multiple real-world stunts — some designed to make the public ‘uneasy,’” Rolling Stone said.
  • Capitalise on people’s unawareness: According to a slide deck seen by Rolling Stone, the campaign aims to take advantage of the fact that “most of the public have never heard” of end-to-end encryption,” which means “people can be easily swayed” on the issue, the report revealed.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

5 days ago

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ