wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Delhi Police lodges FIR over sexist, communal remarks made in Clubhouse chat room

A recent spate of such online incidents targeting Muslim women have led to calls for swift police action.

Published

The Delhi Police has taken suo moto congisance and registered an FIR in the matter of lewd comments passed on Muslim women on the audio chat room app Clubhouse, KPS Malhotra, DCP of the cybercrime cell, Delhi Police told MediaNama.

DCP Malhotra said that the FIR has been lodged under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code:

  • 153A – Promoting enmity between different religious groups
  • 295A – Insulting religious beliefs
  • 354A – Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

“Our social media cell had done the ground work and recommended filing an FIR,” Malhotra said. “Normal process has been followed so far because ClubHouse also doesn’t belong to India…It’s the first investigation into Clubhouse, let’s see how they respond and how we cull out the information,” he added, in response to questions about actions taken and whether the MLAT route was being used. The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty signed between the US and India, among other countries, sets a procedure for sharing of information pertaining to legal investigations.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also raised the matter with the Delhi Police in a letter addressed to DCP Malhotra on January 18. This isn’t the first time that Muslim women have been targeted online in recent times. There have been two reported instances of apps listing Muslim women for a fake online auction.

What has the DCW chair demanded?

“This is a very serious matter and merits action,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote in the letter which was uploaded on Twitter, noting that  ‘obscene, vulgar, and defamatory remarks’, particularly against Muslim women, were made in the Clubhouse audio-chat session. She further asked DCP Malhotra to provide the commission with the following information by January 24:

  • Copy of the FIR
  • Details of the accused identified and arrested
  • The reasons if no arrests have been made
  • Detailed action taken report on the matter

What was the incident?

The Clubhouse audio chat, which led to the FIR being lodged, saw 18-20 participants comparing Muslim and Hindu women by discussing the former’s private parts, converting them, etc., according to a report by The Print. This is not the first time that the platform has landed in controversy for giving space to communal statements.

In July 2021, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had acknowledged in a parliamentary response that Clubhouse was an intermediary as per the Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021. Last June, it was reported that various government agencies had been authorised “to track the rooms scheduled by clubs that is generating excitement or individual or group chats in open or closed rooms in real-time.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

6 days ago

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ