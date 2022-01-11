wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Tech association lobbies government to only allow Made in India crypto exchanges

It also gave the government pointers on how to decide taxation of crypto assets, starting with its classification under the law.

Published

IndiaTech, a tech industry association whose members include Zebpay, CoinDCX, Coinswitch Kuber, and WazirX, wants the Indian government to only let registered or founded-in-India cryptocurrency exchanges operate such businesses. In a letter viewed by MediaNama, IndiaTech also requested the Finance Ministry to clarify taxation around crypto assets in the upcoming Budget Session.

It further argued that by allowing only “Indian founders to operate such businesses”, the country will be able to save money that would otherwise have to be paid to foreign exchanges. “It is recommended that minimum ownership of 26% by Indian founders/entities in Crypto exchanges like the practice followed in the banking sector in India (FDI cap at 74%),” the letter read.

Before the Indian government brings in legislation to regulate the crypto industry, it is necessary to take into account the recommendations of all stakeholders for achieving a balance between compliance with laws and promoting the industry.

Enable necessary provisions in direct tax laws: IndiaTech

Seeking clarity on taxation around crypto assets, IndiaTech urged the government to formally name crypto assets in tax laws. “The budget document should also name and classify cryptocurrencies to be defined as digital assets and not currencies and grant them recognition as digital assets,” the letter read.

Here are a few other recommendations —

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Regarding direct tax laws: “Enable necessary provision in the Direct Tax laws to render recognition and treatment under the head of Income ‘Profit and Gains from Business and Profession’ or ‘Income from Capital Gains’ depending on the kind of business of the holder and the timelines and nature of holding,” the letter said.

GST only on brokerage or exchange fees: IndiaTech said that crypto assets should be brought under Goods and Services Tax but requested that a tax of 18% be levied only on brokerage or exchange fees and not on the transaction value.

Regarding crypto assets and income tax disclosures: The association asked the government to make provisions so that individuals holding crypto assets can declare their assets at the end of each financial year. For individuals/organisations holding assets through mining in the past, IndiaTech said that such assets should be treated as “self-generated assets in which case, cost of acquisition maybe needed to be computed appropriately”.

Import of crypto: “Appropriate FEMA Regulations and assigned HS Codes should be applied for the treatment of such cryptos purchased from persons outside India. Ideally, the recognised Indian start-up exchanges may be given the status of Authorised Dealers,” the letter added.

Apart from that, the body urged KYC to be made mandatory for every holder registered with crypto exchanges, and that accounting standards be developed by chartered accountants or cost accountants.

Why crypto assets pose a challenge to India’s exchange control laws

The meteoric rise of crypto asset trading has raised a regulatory concern of foreign exchange management in India, Aman Nair and Vipul Kharbanda of Centre for Internet and Society (CIS) pointed out. It is illegal for any person to indulge in foreign exchange transactions except through persons authorised by the RBI, like money changers, travel agents, banks, etc. “However, the decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of crypto-assets enables individuals to transfer money outside the borders of India without going through any banking channels and hence stay completely outside the purview of the RBI’s supervision,” they said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nair and Kharbanda recommended regulating entities that provide crypto wallets, crypto exchanges, or entities that accept crypto assets as payment for goods and services. This way “regulatory agencies can exercise their supervisory jurisdiction over transactions of individual customers at the critical point, i.e. the point where crypto-assets are exchanged for actual currency or goods and services,” they added. Read more here.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

1 day ago

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

1 day ago

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ