wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

What are the benefits of Central Bank Digital Currency? Finance Ministry answers

More robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option is one among the many benefits of CBDC according to Finance Ministry.

Published

Reduced settlement risk, more efficient payment option, and higher seigniorage are among the benefits provided by Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Ministry of Finance said in the parliament. The statement was made in response to a question posed by Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Singh on December 6. The Ministry also said that it has received a proposal from the Reserve Bank of India for CBDC.

Why this matters? The Cryptocurrency Bill is expected to be introduced in this session of the parliament  and while we do not have a clear picture on how the Bill will regulate private cryptocurrencies, it is widely expected to provide a framework for CBDC. The benefits laid out by the Finance Ministry can serve as a good indication on what the proposed framework might look like.

What are some of the benefits of CBDC?

According to the Finance Ministry’s response, CBDCs provide the following benefits:

  1. Reduced dependency on cash
  2. Higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs (seigniorage is the profit made by a government when issuing currency, calculated as the difference between face value of coins and production costs)
  3. Reduced settlement risk
  4. More robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option
  5. Will not have volatility which is normally associated with private cryptocurrencies

Despite these benefits, there are associated risks which need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits, the ministry added in its response.

What purpose will a CBDC serve in India for users? Leave a comment

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What proposal has RBI put forth for CBDC?

When asked if the government proposes to start digital currency in the country, the Finance Ministry responded:

“Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is introduced by a Central Bank. Government has received a proposal from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October, 2021 for amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of “bank note’ to include currency in digital form. RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of CBDC with little or no disruption.”

Full text of the question and answer

Will the Minister of FINANCE
be pleased to state:

(a) whether the Government proposes to start digital currency in the country;
(b) if so, the details thereof;
(c) the details of its practicability and utility in banking transactions;
(d) whether digital currency is completely safe and there is no possibility of its
misuse:
(e) whether the said currency is on alternative for the popular crypto currencies ; and
(f) if so, the details thereof?

ANSWER

MINISTER OF STATE IN THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE (SHRI PANKAJ
CHAUDHARY)

(a) & (b):
Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is introduced by a Central Bank Government has received a proposal from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October, 2021 for amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of “bank note’ to include currency in digital form. RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of CBDC with little or no disruption.

(c) & (d):
Introduction of CBDC has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as
reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced
settlement risk. Introduction of CBC would also possibly lead to a more robust, efficient,
trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option. There are also associated risks
which need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(e) & (f):
As CDC is backed by the Central Bank of a country, apart from other benefits, it will not have volatility which is normally associated with the private cruptocurrencies
******

Also Read

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ