Members Event: Cryptocurrencies: Regulatory Issues Explained; November 26, 2021

MediaNama is hosting an exclusive MEMBERS-ONLY CALL this Friday on a subject that has captured the imagination of many Indians of late: the fate of Crypto regulations in India. This call will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 2pm IST.

With a plan to table a Bill on Regulating Cryptocurrencies in Parliament in the upcoming winter session starting November 29th 2021, there is a great deal of uncertainty around the future of cryptocurrencies in India. On one side, the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has expressed grave concerns against allowing Cryptocurrencies, saying that they pose a “serious concern to RBI from a macroeconomic and financial stability standpoint”. The Prime Mnister has also raised concerns around advertisements related to crypto. At the same time, the government has expressed reservation around banning cryptocurrencies, with the Prime Minister saying that nations need to work together on crypto. In this members call, we intent to highlight and address some of the key regulatory questions faced by the government around regulating cryptocurrencies, and highlight related public policy developments globally to help understand the challenges that countries face, and solutions they are considering.

What we’ll discuss on this call, among other issues:

Issues and challenges that governments face with regulating Cryptocurrencies

How various governments across the world have approached regulation of cryptocurrencies

Challenges that investors can face

Overview of the previous draft of the Bill to regulate cryptocurrencies

Public and Private cryptocurrencies

Understanding government run cryptocurrencies

Which government agency will regulate cryptocurrencies

Policies related to investor protection

Key issues that cryptocurrency exchanges have faced in the recent past

In case you're not a MediaNama Member, do consider subscribing here to support our work.