wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Netflix ordered to skip an episode in its new true-crime series

One of the murder accused who is featured in the episode won a temporary injunction from the Karnataka High Court.

Published

“The respondents, subject to further orders, are called upon to block streaming, broadcasting, telecasting or otherwise making available the content of the Episode No.1 of the Series 1 of the documentary, Crime Stories: India Detective, titled ‘A Murdered Mother’ on Netflix,” read an interim order by the Karnataka High Court directing Netflix to take down an episode from its platform. The order, passed by Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad, also calls for Netflix to respond to its notice by October 21, 2021. 

The episode documents a probe conducted by Bengaluru police investigating the murder of Nirmala Chandrasekhar by her daughter Amrutha, allegedly, with the help of Sridhar Rao, according to The News Minute

The High Court passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Sridhar Rao who is undergoing trial for multiple offences punishable under Sections 302 and 307, 212, 201 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, as per the copy of the order which has been reviewed by MediaNama. 

This is not the first instance of a High Court ordering Netflix to take down an episode as the streaming giant was earlier directed to block a segment on Bad Boy Billionaires: India. The role played by courts in adjudicating issues of censorship might be a sign of how India deals with sensitive content in the future given that the fate of the controversial Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021hangs in balance. 

What does the petition argue? 

According to the order, the petition argues that the content “prejudices the petitioner’s defence as it contains the interview recorded during the investigation and video recording of a purported confession”. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The petitioner’s right to a free and fair trial is severely prejudiced,” Sridhar Rao’s advocate Ayantika Mondal said. 

The petition also added that the episode violates the petitioner’s privacy, and exposes the petitioner to “ridicule and harassment by the public at large”. 

Instances of censorship on streaming platforms

In the last two years, streaming platforms have engaged in multiple acts of self-censorship:

2020:

  • In an unprecedented move, Netflix put out a censored version of the film Mission Impossible: Fallout, after delaying its release without an explanation for weeks. It also removed an Indian map with boundaries disputed by the government from the Netflix Original series Street Food: Asia [read]
  • Netflix also put out a censored version of the show Vikings in India and prioritised the inclusion of a Hindi dub for the show over streaming the show as intended. [read]
  • Amazon Prime Video censored Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in India, blurring a world map to obscure the country’s boundaries with Pakistan and China. Amazon also added a disclaimer to the beginning of the film, something it hasn’t appeared to have done for the copies of the film released in other markets.
  • ZEE5 suspended the release of Tamil web series Godman after an online outrage cycle that included a senior retired bureaucrat and a Rajya Sabha MP, who reached out personally to Zee’s Subhash Chandra to call off the show’s release. [read]
  • ALT Balaji and ZEE5 censored an episode of XXX: Uncensored after people objected to its depiction of a military officer’s wife making her lover put on his uniform in a sex scene. [read]
  • Hotstar blocked an episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver about Narendra Modi and the rise of Hindu extremism in India.
    • While the company did not censor the show as much after Oliver called them out on it, it zoomed in on Oliver’s face in a shot of a subsequent episode about the World Health Organisation to avoid showing a map of India with boundaries disputed by the government. [read]
  • ZEE5 edited a sketch of an Indian freedom fighter out of a TV show after the sketch’s appearance on a wanted board in the background of a shot caused outrage online. [read]
  • I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar intervened to censor a ZEE5/ALT Balaji show  [read]
  • In its fifth instance of censorship in 2020, ZEE5 pulled and later, reinstated the Pakistani show Churails from its platform in its country of origin. [read]
  • Hotstar reportedly censored mentions of beef and ham in the cartoon DuckTales. [read]

2021:

  • Amazon Prime Video censored Tandav in the face of mounting police complaints and court cases resulting from a backlash over a play-within-a-play scene where a character plays the role of Shiva on stage.
  • Netflix chose not to release Record of Ragnarok in India and refused to comment why. The show prominently features a fictionalised version of Shiva, who is depicted as a destructive fighter.
  • After the backlash to the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav by right-wing groups, a web series helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj on the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was dropped by a streaming platform. 

Read the full list here.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ