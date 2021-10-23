Event Report: PrivacyNama 2021

Following the inaugural edition of the PrivacyNama conference, focused on key themes related to privacy regulations, we have summarised the key points raised during the two-day event — you may download a copy here.
PrivacyNama 2021 was held on October 6 & 7, with support from Facebook, Flipkart, Internet Society, Mozilla, Mobile Premier League, Omidyar Network, Paytm, Star India and Xiaomi. The CyberBRICS project, Centre for Internet and Society, and Centre for Communication Governance at NLU Delhi were MediaNama’s community partners for this event.
We spoke to the following panelists to understand international and global perspectives on implementing and operationalising privacy legislation.
On Bodies and Data Protection
Session Chair: Nehaa Chaudhari, Ikigai Law
- Amber Sinha, Executive Director, Center for Internet and Society
- Anja Kovacs, Director, Internet Democracy Project
- Beni Chugh, Dvara Research
- Jhalak Kakkar, Executive Director, Centre for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi
- Professor Mark Andrejevic, Monash University
On privacy legislation trends in BRICS countries
Session Chair: Vrinda Bhandari, Internet Freedom Foundation
- Alexa Lee, Senior Manager – Global Policy, ITI Council
- Dr. Alison Gillwald, Executive Director of Research, Research ICT Africa
- Dr. Andrew Rens, Senior Research Fellow, Research ICT Africa
- Luca Belli, Head, CyberBRICS Project, FGV Law School, Brazil
- Udbhav Tiwari, Public Policy Advisor, Mozilla
On setting up and operationalising a Data Protection Authority
Session Chair: Malavika Raghvan, Future of Privacy Forum
- Marit Hansen, Data Protection Commissioner, Land Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
- Raymund Enriquez Liboro, Chairman, National Privacy Commission, Philippines
- Teki Akuetteh Falconer, Former Exec. Director, Data Protection Commission, Ghana
On negotiating for data adequacy to enable cross border data flows
- Dr. Ralf Sauer, Deputy Head, International Data Flows and Protection Unit, European Commission, with Nikhil Pahwa, MediaNama
On the role of Chief Privacy Officers in global companies
Session Chair: Rahul Matthan, Trilegal
- Idriss Kechida, Chief Privacy Officer, Match Group
- Justin B. Weiss, Global Head of Data Privacy, Naspers & Prosus
- Srinivas Poosarla, Global Chief Privacy Officer and DPO, Infosys
We broadly discussed:
- Challenges that regulators across the globe have faced with the implementation of privacy legislation
- Issues that Chief Privacy Officers of companies have to contend with
- Enabling privacy by design in global products, across jurisdictions
- Privacy regulations about protecting data pertaining to bodies of individuals
- The impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet
In addition to this report, you can read detailed coverage of PrivacyNama 2021 on MediaNama. You can also watch the live-stream recordings on MediaNama’s YouTube channel.
