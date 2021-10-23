Event Report: PrivacyNama 2021

Following the inaugural edition of the PrivacyNama conference, focused on key themes related to privacy regulations, we have summarised the key points raised during the two-day event — you may download a copy here.

PrivacyNama 2021 was held on October 6 & 7. The CyberBRICS project, Centre for Internet and Society, and Centre for Communication Governance at NLU Delhi were MediaNama's community partners for this event.

We spoke to the following panelists to understand international and global perspectives on implementing and operationalising privacy legislation.

On Bodies and Data Protection

Session Chair: Nehaa Chaudhari, Ikigai Law

Amber Sinha, Executive Director, Center for Internet and Society

Anja Kovacs, Director, Internet Democracy Project

Beni Chugh, Dvara Research

Jhalak Kakkar, Executive Director, Centre for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi

Professor Mark Andrejevic, Monash University

On privacy legislation trends in BRICS countries

Session Chair: Vrinda Bhandari, Internet Freedom Foundation

Alexa Lee, Senior Manager – Global Policy, ITI Council

Dr. Alison Gillwald, Executive Director of Research, Research ICT Africa

Dr. Andrew Rens, Senior Research Fellow, Research ICT Africa

Luca Belli, Head, CyberBRICS Project, FGV Law School, Brazil

Udbhav Tiwari, Public Policy Advisor, Mozilla

On setting up and operationalising a Data Protection Authority

Session Chair: Malavika Raghvan, Future of Privacy Forum

Marit Hansen, Data Protection Commissioner, Land Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Raymund Enriquez Liboro, Chairman, National Privacy Commission, Philippines

Teki Akuetteh Falconer, Former Exec. Director, Data Protection Commission, Ghana

On negotiating for data adequacy to enable cross border data flows

Dr. Ralf Sauer, Deputy Head, International Data Flows and Protection Unit, European Commission, with Nikhil Pahwa, MediaNama

On the role of Chief Privacy Officers in global companies

Session Chair: Rahul Matthan, Trilegal

Idriss Kechida, Chief Privacy Officer, Match Group

Justin B. Weiss, Global Head of Data Privacy, Naspers & Prosus

Srinivas Poosarla, Global Chief Privacy Officer and DPO, Infosys

We broadly discussed:

Challenges that regulators across the globe have faced with the implementation of privacy legislation

Issues that Chief Privacy Officers of companies have to contend with

Enabling privacy by design in global products, across jurisdictions

Privacy regulations about protecting data pertaining to bodies of individuals

The impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

In addition to this report, you can read detailed coverage of PrivacyNama 2021 on MediaNama. You can also watch the live-stream recordings on MediaNama’s YouTube channel.

