wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Delhi cabinet approves plan to issue eHealth cards, health IDs to residents

Delhi’s plans to roll out its own unique IDs may actually be part of a larger push for the digitisation of health records in India.

Published

As the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) rolls out across the country, state governments have started collating digital health records already. The latest is the Delhi government, whose cabinet has given financial approval to its eHealth card and Health Information Management System (HIMS) project, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The project, formulated in 2018, deals with issuing Unique Health IDs and PVC cards as part of a larger HIMS that is expected to manage appointment bookings, hospital administration, supply chains, etc. Health data is sensitive and although state governments are allowed to process it, the data needs to have strict security and access controls in place.

How is this expected to work?

What will the health IDs be linked to? According to reports, the IDs will be mandatorily linked to the Delhi-registered Voter IDs of adult citizens, who will at first be issued a temporary eHealth Card. These cards will be made permanent after a year, during which their information will be verified. Children’s health cards and UHIDs will be linked with their parents’ IDs. For newborn children, the IDs will be connected to that of their mothers.

How can individuals register? Government hospitals and other centres will allow individuals to create such IDs, although there are plans to have ‘door-to-door’ registrations as well.  The Delhi government has also said that individuals can pre-register, although it is not clear how or when this provision will be available.

When will the project go live? The roll-out of the Health IDs and eHealth Cards is slated for 2022. The vendor selection and bidding process for the project have reportedly been completed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What services will the system offer individuals? Individuals enrolled in the system will, apart from having digital health records and being able to book appointments, receive information on which Delhi government schemes and programs they can avail. According to a report, a call centre will also be set up to provide teleconsultations and address patient queries.

MediaNama has reached out to the Delhi government’s Health and Family Welfare Department for more details about the project and will update this report when they respond.

Push for digitisation of health across India

While the Indian capital’s project is just taking off, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, and Bihar have already commenced large-scale health digitisation projects. In Tamil Nadu, the state health department has announced that its citizens will receive their own Unique Health IDs, whereas in Orissa and Bihar, projects to digitise health records are underway via a public-private partnership.

However, there is a possibility that these state-issued IDs and health records could at some point be integrated with the Centre’s ABDM wherein over 12 crore individuals have already been enrolled. With the massive digitisation project generating Health IDs without consent (or with partial consent, in some cases), and given the sensitive and confidential nature of health data, many are wary of a project such as the ABDM coming up in the absence of any data protection or privacy law.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ