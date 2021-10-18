wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Cryptocurrency inches closer to mainstream acceptance with the first Bitcoin ETF in US

The US SEC’s green light comes after it held back on many occasions due to bitcoin’s volatile price swings and other concerns.

Published

Bitcoin futures ETF (exchange traded fund) will be launched this week after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave its tacit approval to an application by ProShares, according to a CoinDesk report. However, the ETF may not begin trading immediately. The green light comes in the wake of a post-effective amended prospectus filed by ProShares with the SEC on October 15, the report added. 

The product will track bitcoin futures contracts instead of the price of bitcoin directly. This, along with the fact that filings were done under mutual fund rules, is likely to have tipped the scales in its favour because the rules provide “significant investor protections” in the eyes of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, as per Bloomberg

This is the first ETF to be approved by the SEC. The fund will allow people interested in bitcoin to gain exposure by offering them a regulated alternative over the actual cryptocurrency. Many proponents of bitcoin believe it will serve as a bridge for digital assets to link up with the traditional financial sector and confirms the mainstream acceptance of bitcoin. 

What held back the SEC for so long? 

The SEC turned down all bitcoin ETF applications in the past over concerns such as lack of investor protections and volatility, among others. The regulatory body is yet to adjudicate upon more than 30 current ETF applications, CoinDesk reported. 

Crypto exchange Gemini, founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, first applied for an ETF back in 2013. The Bloomberg report revealed that ETF approval has not been easy in the last few years because of the following reasons:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Crypto ecosystem is plagued with investor hazards
  • Easy manipulation of prices 
  • Insufficient liquidity 
  • Bitcoin’s volatile price swings
  • Lack of information necessary to adequately value cryptocurrencies or related products
  • Concerns around validation of ownership of the coins held by funds
  • Threat from hackers

What is an ETF? 

  • An exchange traded fund (ETF) is a type of security that tracks an index, sector, commodity, or other asset, which can be purchased or sold on a stock exchange like a regular stock, as per the definition provided by Investopedia.
  • The price of an ETF’s shares will change throughout the trading day as the shares are bought and sold on the market.
  • This separates them from mutual funds which are traded only once per day after the markets close and not on an exchange.
  • An ETF can be structured to track anything from the price of an individual commodity to a large and diverse collection of securities.
  • ETFs can contain many types of investments, including stocks, commodities, bonds, or a mixture of investment types.
  • They tend to be more cost-effective and more liquid when compared to mutual funds.
  • Some of the prominent examples include Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100, HDFC Sensex ETF, SBI – ETF Sensex, Axis Gold ETF. etc.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ