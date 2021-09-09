wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Why did RS Sharma bring up UPI and Account Aggregators in an event on digital health?

The National Health Authority chief also took a few questions on the proposed building blocks of the NDHM.

Published

This is the first of a two-part story about what took place at the Open House conducted by the National Health Authority on the Unified Health Interface, Healthcare Professionals Registry, and Health Facilities Registry.

On September 6, multiple participants of the National Digital Health Mission ecosystem joined a zoom call for an Open House on various NDHM layers. Three members of the National Health Authority were already logged in — Addl. CEO Praveen Gedam, Consultant Anand Ravindran and, in a breakaway from other previous events, NHA CEO R.S. Sharma.

During the course of the session, Sharma took a few questions on the proposed building blocks of the NDHM while sharing some thoughts on how the blocks are drawn from the financial sector. He also commented on borrowing from international models to build the health mission. Sharma’s remarks at the event are useful in connecting the dots between the government’s proposed digital health infrastructure and India’s unified payments interface.

Background: The NDHM envisages a layered digital health infrastructure comprising Health IDs, health facilities registry, healthcare professionals registry, teleconsultations, etc. Launched last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an NDHM pilot project is currently underway in 6 Union Territories. Over 11 Crore Health IDs have already been issued under the digital health mission.

On using international examples to build the NDHM

Sharma went on a bit of a rant when one of the participants recommended the NHA take cues from sophisticated financial models across the world. Unfortunately, Sharma probably did not hear the participant say ‘including India’ and began criticising the participant for asking the NHA to refer to international models instead of providing valuable comments of their own.

The following exchange from a transcript of the event has been lightly edited for clarity:

Participant: The point I wish to make is that many of the issues that we are debating here with respect to health data has already been answered and implemented across the world in the financial industry, things like Privacy, things like security, things like distribution, ownership, etc. So my request is for us to look at the financial sector across the world, the most sophisticated ones, including India, and to see how this has been implemented. Vis-a-vis number one, the citizens or the customers and number two, Vis-a-vis the laws that are extent in those countries

Sharma: May I just respond to this particular observation that things have been done and evolved in other countries’ financial sector and therefore one should look at them and they are more sophisticated systems. I think India has done much more- much much more – sophisticated systems in the financial sector.

Participant: No, I did include India-

Sharma: Yeah we are certainly looking into those things what I’m saying is that sometimes countries do have to find their own paths. We should not be just be looking at others only to provide us the guidance

Participant: No,no may I come in here?

Sharma: Let me complete. What I’m saying is that what we are architecting or what we are trying to architect may not really conform to what has been already done in the world, but the only thing which we have to see it is not experience per se, it is actually the conceptual clarity which this paper has and the clarity which we expect you to kind of provide. Now to say that look at others to what they have done and then decide the issue that is not a great help to us.

Other mentions of UPI

Not only then, at multiple points during the Open House, Sharma again referred to the UPI and the Account Aggregator ecosystem.

In response to questions on consent and sharing of health data, Sharma referred to the Electronic Consent artifact developed by MeitY in 2015, also mentioning that it was being used by the Account Aggregator ecosystem.

“Interestingly, this consent artifact is also being used in the financial sector by way of account aggregators, something which was launched on 2 September a couple of days back. There the data owner and again (answering) the question of who owns the data, basically, where does the sort of ownership lies – that data owner can provide consent to a data fiduciary who essentially then can share the data which is required and which the citizen wants to share. So I think there is a very beautiful architecture which has been developed over a period of time, the last 5-6 years,” he said.

Later, making closing comments towards the end of the Open House, Sharma once again referred to the UPI as well as the Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

“We also should be mindful of the fact that our country, you know, where we used to think that what who will do digital it’s a cash economy-Let’s take payment as an example- Our country, we have grown the digital payment systems up before that. We had it NEFT, RTGS. Many, many online digital payment systems had developed by money transfer system and they’re fairly frugal, scalable and all that. But when we develop UPI, for example, which is the first-of-its-kind interoperable system- interoperability is the critical part-We unbundled the payment system from the bank. Earlier they were all if you are an ICICI customer, you have to download the ICICI app or the SBI app or Paytm app,etc. Now UPI changed completely that whole architecture and we created a completely new way of transferring money. And I don’t think there’s any country in the world which transfers money without any payment,” Sharma said on UPI.

On Aadhaar and DBT, Sharma said that despite initial doubts about the project, 57 billion Aadhaar authentications have been conducted so far over the last 7-8 years along with 9 million electronic KYC.

The consultation process so far

So far, the NHA has conducted consultations on the Healthcare Professionals RegistryHealth Facility RegistryNDHM draft implementation strategy, NDHM blueprint, data policysandbox framework guidelines, and others.

In July, it held public consultation meetings on the Healthcare Professionals Registry and Health Facility Registry. It had conducted consultations on the draft implementation strategy and Health Data Policy consultation last year as well and is expected to release several other papers for further consultation.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

4 days ago

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ