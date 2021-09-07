wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Here’s how the IT Ministry batted for the IT Rules in the Madras High Court

The Ministry offered defending arguments in response to petitions that opposed the IT Rules on constitutional grounds.

Published

The threat of termination of access does not induce a chilling effect on social media users, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology argued in a counter-affidavit defending the Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, filed in the Madras High Court on September 3. ‘Instead’, the affidavit stated, ‘it causes users to be more vigilant and mindful while posting/sharing any content online, making the internet a safe place to communicate.’

Rule 3(1)(c) of the IT Rules 2021 states that social media intermediaries have the right to ‘terminate the access or usage rights of the users’ who post or share content that does not comply with the guidelines laid down under the rules. Carnatic musician TM Krishna had earlier filed a petition arguing that the IT Rules 2021 restricted the right to freedom of expression and the right to privacy, in response to which the ministry has now filed a counter-affidavit.

From civil society members like Krishna to big tech firms like Whatsapp, many have alleged that the IT Rules are unconstitutional. There are currently 19 petitions filed against the legislation in high courts across the country. This is the first time that the government has mounted such a defence of the Rules.

Do the IT Rules threaten Freedom of Expression?

What the petition argued: Krishna had expressed concern that as a consequence of the IT Rules, ‘creators of content will self-censor themselves, and produce art that is acceptable to the state.’ To create such a chilling effect, the petition argued, is in violation of the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19.

Ministry’s response: MeitY emphasised that the Rules will give recourse to ordinary users and particularly victims of online sexual abuse.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Only such information which is, for instance, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of another’s privacy, including bodily privacy etc. will be agreed by the user not to be shared. The aforesaid does not, in any way, create a chilling effect with respect exercise of freedom of speech and expression — MeitY affidavit

What the petition argued: The scope for the takedown of content under the Rules, however, is much broader. Intermediaries are prohibited, for instance, from hosting content that ‘is patently false and untrue’ or ‘threatens the unity, integrity, defence, security or sovereignty of India.’ The language of these rules ‘impose vague and opaque demands on social media intermediaries leading to a direct and tangible effect on the right to freedom of speech and expression of users.’

Ministry’s response: MeitY pointed out that these content guidelines were already part of the Intermediary Guidelines 2011, which were held as constitutionally valid by the Supreme Court in Shreya Singhal v Union of India (2015). The affidavit clarifies that clause 3(1)(c) of the IT Rules 2021, which allows intermediaries to ban users from their platforms, ‘have been notified primarily to ensure that the users comply strictly’ with the guidelines.

Breaking Encryption To Find Perpetrators of Fake News and Child Porn: MeitY

Under rule 4(2) of the IT Rules, significant social media intermediaries that provide messaging services must be able to identify the first originator of any information that they host or transmit. In effect, messaging services that offer end-to-end encryption may have to create a backdoor to fulfil requests to identify the origin of a particular message.

What the petition argued: By enabling such traceability, the rule ‘virtually ends anonymity on the internet, a right that otherwise an intrinsic facet of privacy.’

Ministry’s response: Information regarding the first originator of a message can only be procured through a judicial order. “The Central government is enlarging the present scope of the rules for effective investigation purposes only,” the affidavit said. It added that the government was seeking first-originator information to find ‘perpetrators behind publication/transmission of fake news/CSAM.’ The affidavit also argued that, with reference to the Supreme Court’s landmark Puttuswamy judgement on the right to privacy in 2017, these are reasonable grounds for exceptions to the right to privacy.

MeitY reveals 19 petitions against IT Rules pending

After Krishna filed his petition on June 10, 2021, the Madras High Court asked the union government to respond within three weeks. Explaining the delay in filing the counter-affidavit, MeitY revealed that a total of 19 writ petitions are pending in high courts across the country against the IT Rules 2021. The delay was caused, according to the counter affidavit, by the government’s effort to present a consistent stance across all high courts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government has also filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking to transfer 17 writ petitions against the IT Rules for common adjudication under the Supreme Court.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

2 days ago

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ