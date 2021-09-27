wordpress blog stats
Airtel and Reliance Jio continue to dominate active user market for July 2021

Among states, Bihar was overtaken by the North East region wherein 90% of new active connections were recorded.

Published

While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 6.2 million and 2.4 million active connections in July, Vi – formerly Vodafone Idea (down 3.3 million) – saw declines. India saw an increase of 4.5 million active mobile connections in July 2021. The top three telecom operators account for about 94% of all active connections in India.

In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 443.2 million connections, followed by Airtel with 354.1 million connections. Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel added 6.5 million and 1.9 million connections in July 2021 while Vi lost over 1.4 million connections.

State-wise data

In terms of active connections, the North East circle leads with 90.17% of active connections, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. Mumbai has only 65.27% of active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 102.7 million connections (102,733,439 to be exact). Maharashtra is second, with 95.2 million (95,195,562) connections, and Andhra Pradesh is third, with 87.7 million (87,646,605) connections.

Active Connections

In July 2021, Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio accounted for 94% of total active mobile connections in India, according to data released by TRAI. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month and, in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

Key statistics

  • There were 989.4 million active connections in July 2021.
  • Airtel has 97.74% of active connections on its network – the highest among all telcos. Airtel has included Tata Teleservices customers on its network.
  • Reliance Jio has the second-highest active connection base, at 87.67%.

