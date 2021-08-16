wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

FICCI, CII members to be part of IT Rules-mandated oversight body for digital news and OTT platforms: Report

Published

Reports of the ministry’s letter came a day after the Bombay High Court stayed provisions of the IT Rules requiring digital news publishers to submit to a grievance mechanism. 

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has written to industry bodies to nominate expert members who will be a part of the IT Rules-mandated Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) to regulate OTT platforms and digital news organisations, according to a report by Hindustan Times. While the Information Technology Rules 2021 mentions that ‘domain experts’ would be a part of the IDC, it does not specify how the experts will be selected.

The IT Rules require OTT platforms and digital news publishers to submit to a three-tiered grievance mechanism with the government at the top. Since the top body will consist of representatives from various ministries (besides experts), this could enable greater government control over streaming content and news media.

Who will be a part of the IDC?

Chairperson of the IDC: The IT rules specify that an officer ‘not below the rank of Joint Secretary’ at the MIB will be the chairman of this committee. According to the Hindustan Times report, this person will be Vikram Sahay who is the Joint Secretary at the MIB.

The HT report reveals that the IDC will have expert members from the following bodies-

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI): One member as an expert from the Media and Entertainment industry

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII): One member as an expert from the Media and Entertainment industry

Press Council of India: One member from the Press Council of India as an expert from the field of journalism

Bar Council of India:  One member from the Bar Council of India as a legal expert

According to documents viewed by Hindustan Times, FICCI and CII have been invited by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to send their nominations within 10 days. MediaNama has confirmed the same with FICCI; We have also reached out to CII and will update the article when they respond.

Officials from various ministries like the MIB, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Defence will also be a part of the IDC.

What is the three-tier grievance mechanism required by IT Rules?

  • Level I – Self-regulation by the publishers
  • Level II – Self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the publishers
  • Level III – Oversight mechanism by the Central Government

On Saturday, the Bombay High Court in an interim order stayed these provisions of the IT Rules that require digital news publishers to create a three-tier grievance mechanism and to observe a Code of Ethics.

The Code of Ethics requires that online news publishers adhere to the following codes or norms:

(i) Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978;
(ii) Programme Code under section 5 of the Cable Television Networks Regulation) Act, 1995;
(iii) Content which is prohibited under any law for the time being in force shall not be published or transmitted.

Other legal challenges against IT Rules

The new IT Rules have been hotly contested since they came into effect in May 2021. The following petitions are being heard at various High Courts.

  1. Digital News Publishers Association & anr v. Union of India & anr: Madras High Court, Petition.
  2. TM Krishna v. Union of India & anr: Hearing scheduled for July 14. Petition.
  3. The News Broadcasters Association v. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology: Kerala High Court, stay on coercive action granted.
  4. Foundation for Independent Journalism v. Union of India: Delhi High Court, Petitioninterim stay refused twice.
  5. Live Law Media Private Limited & ors v. Union of India & anr: Kerala High Court, Petition, stay on coercive action granted.
  6. Sanjay Kumar Singh v. Union of India & ors: Delhi High Court, Petition, tagged with FIJ v. UoI.
  7. Quint Digital Media Limited & anr v. Union of India & anr: Delhi High Court, Petition, tagged with FIJ v. UoI.
  8. Press Trust of India v. Union of India & anr: Delhi High Court, Petition, tagged with FIJ v. UoI.

Also read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama and post your comment

Discover more:, , , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Court Judiciary Court Judiciary

News

Bombay High Court stays IT Rules provisions for digital news publishers

In an interim order, the court not only stayed provisions of the IT Rules but also held that it was unconstitutional and inappropriately elevated...

4 hours ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ