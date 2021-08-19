wordpress blog stats
Government contemplates single law to regulate all media as IT Rules face legal challenges

Published

Little is known of the umbrella legislation other than it will draw from existing laws; meanwhile, the IT Rules and its provisions are being challenged by stakeholders in various Indian courts.

The Government of India is considering a single piece of legislation to regulate traditional and digital media companies, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. The report cited unnamed and an unclear number of government officials. 

The legal footing of the IT Rules has recently come under scrutiny, with the Bombay High Court staying provisions requiring digital media organisations to self-regulate. That judgement has said that the Rules exceed the remit of subordinate legislation, giving the government all the more reason to achieve its objectives with a fresh act, perhaps one that will draw from elements of the IT Rules. 

What do we know about the legislation?

Very little is known about the details of the draft bill as it is still in the discussion stage. The HT report, however, lays down the following aspects: 

Dhanya Rajendran, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, The News Minute, believes that the Union government is now attempting to take a different approach as “it has understood that pushing the IT rules will be ultra vires the IT Act, 2000“. “Moreover, my hunch is that the government will try to move the ordinance route and later take whatever new law they are planning to Parliament,” she told MediaNama.

When asked about the government’s claim that the law will ensure a level-playing field,  Rajendran said that it was merely new jargon.

While bringing IT rules, the union government said it was to prevent misuse of social media, to ensure child sexual abuse content is curtailed, etc. They also created this narrative that digital media in India operates in a vacuum sans any kind of control.  They may call it a level-playing field this time. The intention seems to be the same at the end of the day i.e. to infringe on the rights of the media, have a chilling effect on the right to free speech. The government’s hurry seems to be aimed towards controlling the digital media — Dhanya Rajendran, The News Minute

IT Rules requirements for digital news publishers and OTT platforms

Three-tier grievance redressal mechanism:

  • Self regulation by publishers: A publisher must appoint a grievance redressal officer based in India who will take decisions on each grievance within 15 days.
  • Self-regulatory bodies: A retired Supreme Court or High Court judge, or an independent eminent person will head a self-regulatory body with a total of six members. The body will comprise digital news publishers and ensure their adherence to the ethics code. 
  • Oversight mechanism: The I&B ministry has stipulated an oversight mechanism which will publish a charter, including Codes of Practices, for self-regulating bodies. The ministry will also set up an inter-departmental committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs, among others, for hearing grievances. The committee will be headed by an I&B officer not below the rank of a Joint Secretary. 

For OTT platforms

Self-classification of content: OTT platforms have to self-classify the content into five age-based categories (U-Universal, U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A-Adult).

Parental locks: They would also have to implement parental locks for content classified as “U/A 13+” or higher, and a reliable age verification mechanism for content classified as “A”. 

Legal challenges to the IT Rules, 2021

The rules have been challenged in court by several individuals and organisations. 

Delhi High Court: The first petition was filed by The Wire, its founding editor MK Venu, and Dhanya Rajendran of The News Minute. The petition challenges the entirety of Part III of the rules, specifically for digital media publishers, and states that it is ultra vires the parent Act and if allowed to stand would affect freedom of expression in the country.

Kerala High Court: Another petition was filed by the legal news portal LiveLaw stating that the Rules make “the executive both the complainant and the judge on vital free speech questions”. The portal requested the Court to quash the Rules altogether. It managed to obtain a stay order from the Kerala High Court against any coercive action the government may take against the publisher under the new rules.

Madras High Court: The petition filed by Carnatic singer and activist T.M. Krishna challenged the entire purview of the rules, which the petitioner argued was against fundamental rights and “artistic speech” and also ultra vires to IT Act 2000. It was drafted by the Internet Freedom Foundation.

Bombay High Court: The petition filed by The Leaflet, a digital news portal, alleged that the IT Rules are in violation of Article 14 (right to equality), Article 19(a) (freedom of speech and expression), and 19(1)(g) (freedom to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business). The Bombay High Court granted an interim stay from the provisions to digital news publishers on August 14, 2021. 

