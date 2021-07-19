Pegasus Spyware: All the latest facts on who was targeted, the modus operandi, and more

By Aroon Deep, Anushka Jain, Aihik Sur, and Karan HM

The net of the victims of the alleged spyware attack using NSO Group’s Pegasus keeps getting wider, with The Wire on Monday afternoon confirming that the spyware was found in the smartphone of election strategist Prashant Kishore. Other reports by The Wire, released on the same day said that clients of the NSO Group had shortlisted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, newly-inducted Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw, former member of the Election Commission Ashok Lavasa as “potential targets for surveillance”. On Sunday, Forbidden Stories and partnered news outlets reported that several Indian activists, journalists, and politicians had been targeted between 2017 and 2019 by NSO’s Pegasus spyware that is only sold to nation-states.

Why this matters: These revelations have major implications on surveillance and privacy. While India has long been suspected of being a Pegasus buyer, the scale and nature of surveillance it has embarked upon, and the targets it seems to have picked, don’t appear to indicate national security concerns of organised crime dealings — for which surveillance is usually sanctioned. However, Monday’s revelation by The Wire, which named Gandhi, Lavasa and others seemed to indicate that there can be political motive behind these cyber attacks.



The Indian government has not categorically denied spying on the individuals, but did cite surveillance laws and said that “allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever”.

Who was impacted by Pegasus? A long list

The 300 reportedly verified Indian mobile telephone numbers include those used by

Ministers,

Opposition leaders,

Journalists,

the legal community, including a sitting Supreme Court Judge

Businessmen,

Government officials,

Scientists,

Rights activists and others.

Report 1: One of the five reports by The Wire released on Monday named current MeitY minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as potential targets for surveillance during 2017-2019. This came just hours after Vaishnaw, in the Lok Sabha, dismissed these reports terming it as nothing “but an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions”.

The Wire’s report said that, Vaishnaw who has been given three crucial cabinet portfolios (Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Railways apart from MeitY), seemed to have been targeted for possible surveillance in 2017 when he had not yet stepped into politics. The report added that a number listed in his wife’s name also reportedly “appears to have been selected”. Others mentioned in the list to have been possible targets were —

Personal secretary to Vasundhara Raje Scindia when she was BJP’s CM in Rajasthan

Sanjay Kachroo, OSD for Smriti Irani, when she was a Union minister in 2014

Pravin Togadia, Vishwa Hindu Parishad member

Prahlad Patel, Minister of State for Jal Shakti

The Wire could not confirm whether the number and the handset in question of the two Union Ministers, Vaishnaw and Patel, were indeed affected as they could not do a forensic examination of the same.

Report 2: The second report published on Monday evening named Congress politician Rahul Gandhi as among 300 verified numbers who were identified as potential targets by an official Indian client for surveillance in 2019. This was around the time of the General Elections, 2019 and when Gandhi was the president of Congress, BJP’s main opposition at the Centre.

“Such was the apparent interest in Gandhi that the numbers of five of his social friends and acquaintances were also placed on the list of potential targets. None of the five plays any role in politics or public affairs,” the report said.

Gandhi’s alleged infected handset was not among the 37 examined by Amnesty International (the body who did the forensics for determining whether a device was infected with Pegasus), because he no longer has the handsets which he used at the time.

Report 3: Another The Wire report said that Ashok Lavasa, the only member of the Election Commission who had ruled that PM Narendra Modi had violated Model Code of Conduct during the General Elections 2019, was a potential target for surveillance. The news report claimed to confirm that the phone number used by Lavasa was part of a list of 50,000 phone numbers leaked and first accessed by France-based journalism non-profit Forbidden Stories.

Report 4: The Wire’s fourth report of the day said that three phone numbers belonging to Supreme Court staffer who had accused former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019 were allegedly selected as targets for surveillance, just days after she had made the allegations.

The leaked records show that eight other phone numbers belonging to her husband and two of his brothers were also marked as possible candidates for surveillance in the same week, when her allegations against the CJI were first reported – The Wire report

Report 5: Another report by the portal confirmed that the phone of poll strategist Prashant Kishor was broken into using NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. His phone was forensically examined by Amnesty International’s Security Lab. The report said that Security Lab’s forensic examination of his current phone showed that unsuccessful attempts were made to initiate a Pegasus attack on Kishor’s phone in 2018, just months prior to the general elections of 2019.

“The full extent of Pegasus’s deployment against him that year was not visible forensically as only those traces from 2018 which came into his current iPhone via backup – he no longer uses the device that was targeted then – were visible,” The Wire report said adding that traces of the spyware was also detected “14 days in June 2021 and 12 days in July 2021, including July 13”.

The records also include a founder of key election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Jagdeep Chhokhar*, who was entered on to the list at around the same time as Lavasa.

According to a report by The Wire, 40 Indian journalists were listed as targets between 2017 and 2019. The list includes journalists from nearly every major media outlet-

Ritika Chopra (Senior Assistant Editor), Muzamil Jaleel (Kashmir Chief of Bureau), Sushant Singh (Former Associate Editor) from the Indian Express

Siddharth Vardarajan (Founding Editor), M.K. Venu (Founding Editor), Devirupa Mitra (Diplomatic Editor) of The Wire.

Rohini Singh, Swati Chaturvedi, and Prem Shankar Jha who are contributors to The Wire were also listed.

Shishir Gupta, (Executive Editor), Prashant Jha (former bureau chief), Rahul Singh at Hindustan Times

Vijaita Singh of The Hindu

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta ( Former EPW editor)

S.N.M. Abdi ( Former Outlook journalist)

Sandeep Unnithan (Senior Correspondent) at India Today

Saikat Dutta (Former senior editor at Asia Times)

J. Gopikrishnan (Former special correspondent at The Pioneer)

Smita Sharma (Former reporter at The Tribune)

Iftikhar Ghilani (DNA reporter)

Santosh Bhartiya (Former Lok Sabha MP and journalist)

Roopesh Kumar Singh (Independent journalist)

Sanjay Shyam (Journalist)

Jaspal Singh Heran (Editor of Punjabi-daily Rozana Pehredar)

Manoranjan Gupta (Editor-in-chief of Frontier TV)

Of these, the smartphones of 8 journalists, were submitted for forensic analysis and showed that –

The smartphones of S.N.M Abidi, Sushant Singh, M.K. Venu, Siddharth Vardarajan, and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta were infected by the Pegasus Spyware.

Smita Sharma’s iPhone and Vijaita Singh’s android phone showed evidence of an attempted hack but no evidence of successful completion.

The iPhone of another editor of a mainstream newspaper was subjected to the analysis however the report says that no traces of Pegasus could be found primarily because it was not the same device she used during the period for which her name has been mentioned in the list.

In 2021, Sushant Singh’s iPhone was compromised from March to July 2021 through ‘what Amnesty International calls a zero-click exploit in the iMessage service’. M.K. Venu’s phone was also infected in June 2021 through a zero-click exploit.

In April 2018, Siddharth Vardarajan’s phone was compromised along with SNM Adbidi’s and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s phones. Thakurta’s phone was subsequently compromised during May, June, and July 2018 as well, while Abidi’s phone was subsequently compromised during April, May, July, October as well as December 2019. The method by which all three were attacked could not be determined.

Activists related to the Elgar Parishad case listed

According to The Wire, at least nine numbers belonging to eight activists, lawyers, and academics arrested for their involvement in the Elgar Parishad case were listed in the database.

This includes-

Activist Rona Wilson

Professor Hany Babu

Activist Vernon Gonsalves

Academic and civil liberties activist Anand Teltumbde

(Retd.) Prof Shoma Sen

Journalist and rights activist Gautam Navlakha

Lawyer Arun Ferreira

Academic and activist Sudha Bharadwaj

Along with this, numbers of lawyers, relatives, and friends of the arrested activists have also been listed in the database.

These include-

Writer Varavara Rao’s daughter

Lawyer Surendra Gadling’s wife Minal Gadling and his associate lawyers Nihalsingh Rathod and Jagadish Meshram. It also includes one of his former clients Maruti Kurwatkar

Sudha Bharadwaj’s lawyer Shalini Gera

Anand Teltumbde’s friend Jaison Cooper, a Kerala-based rights activist

Lawyer Bela Bhatia who is a scholar on the Naxalite movement

Rupali Jadhav, one of the oldest members of the Kabir Kala Manch cultural group

Tribal rights activist Mahesh Raut’s close associate and lawyer Lalsu Nagoti

The iPhone of former Delhi University professor Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, who died in October 2019, also showed evidence of being infected between 2017 and 2019. Geelani was arrested and later acquitted in the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, most recently he was a part of the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) and Saibaba Defence Committee (to campaign for the release of arrested DU professor G.N. Saibaba). According to The Wire, the numbers of at least nine members and supporters of the Saibaba Defence Committee have been listed in the database. Apart from key members Elgar Parishad-accused Rona Wilson and Hany Babu it included-

Retired professor G. Haragopal, chairman of the Defence Committee

Assistant DU professors Saroj Giri and Rakesh Ranjan who would regularly attend solidarity meetings

Prof Saibaba’s wife Vasantha Kumari

The report also mentions two other Delhi-based academics who did not wish to be named. The phone number of Activist Umar Khalid who was arrested in September 2020 was also listed in the database, and according to reports, was possibly targeted in late 2018.

The sixteen media organisations collaborating on the Pegasus Project have said that more names of victims will be disclosed in subsequent stories.

How were they targeted?

Amnesty Security Lab, which conducted the forensic tests on a few of the victims’ phones to figure out how the Pegasus attack was perpetrated, also examined the iPhone of former Delhi University professor Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, a The Wire report said. Its examinations found that Geelani had received a slew of tailor-made text messages on his mobile phone. For instance —

“United Nations launches online portal for the independence of Kashmir”

“Another incident showing Indian Army beating librandu Kashmiri youth mercilessly to chant Pakistan Murdabad”

The Wire said that it was unclear if these SMS-based attacks worked, but Amnesty International’s Security Lab showed that Geelani’s phone was compromised by Pegasus on and off between February 2018 and January 2019, and then again from September 2019 to October 2019. “At least one of these attacks, Amnesty notes, was carried through a zero-click iMessage exploit,” the report added.

Amnesty International’s Security Lab’s forensic examination also gives details into this iPhone exploit along with a look into several other methods through which victims were attacked. These are the key findings —

Zero-click exploits remain functional through the latest available version of iOS (July 2021)

These zero-click attacks do not require any interaction from the target

It has been observed since May 2018 and has been continuing till date

The zero-click exploit was widely used in 2019 and has made a return in 2021. On the other hand, SMS messages carrying malicious links which were a tactic of choice for NSO Group’s customers between 2016 and 2018, has become rarer

Amnesty International’s insights into phones of Indian journalist

iPhone XR running iOS 14.6: Amnesty International’s Security Lab said that it had evidence of compromise of the iPhone XR of an Indian journalist running iOS 14.6 4as recently as 16th June 2021. “While we have not been able to extract records from Cache.db databases due to the inability to jailbreak these two devices, additional diagnostic data extracted from these iPhones show numerous iMessage push notifications immediately preceding the execution of Pegasus processes,” the lab said.

iPhone 12 running iOs 14.6: Amnesty Security said that the analysis of a fully-patched iPhone 12 running iOS 14.6 of an Indian journalist also revealed signs of a successful compromise. “The most recent discoveries indicate NSO Group’s customers are currently able to remotely compromise all recent iPhone models and versions of iOS,” it added.

Prashant Kishore’s phone: In Kishor’s case, a The Wire report said, the forensic results showed that least one attack (in July 2021) was likely done through zero-click iMessage exploit.

How were Pegasus network attacks discovered?

Amnesty International’s Security Labs said that the body’s investigation into NSO Group’s Pegasus intensified following their discovery of the targeting of an Amnesty International staffer. These findings were refined when the attacks on Moroccan human rights activists were discovered and were further corroborated when it found a cyberattack on a Moroccan journalist in 2020.

The earliest version of Pegasus was discovered in 2016, when researchers found that devices infected with the spyware were tricking a target a target to click on a malicious link. Since then, a Guardian report said that NSO’s attack capabilities have become more advanced.

What we knew before, a timeline:

May 2019 : A report

September 2019 : WhatsApp informs CERT-In that 121 Indian users were targeted by Pegasus through the WhatsApp vulnerability, adding “ the full extent of this attack may never be known”.

October 2019 : WhatsApp sues the NSO Group for exploiting the since-then fixed vulnerability in Northern District of California. A few days later, in response to an RTI , the Home Ministry neither confirms nor denies whether it purchased the Pegasus malware.

November 2019 : WhatsApp confirms to The Indian Express that Pegasus was indeed used to carry out surveillance on journalists and human rights activists in India. In a Parliamentary debate , then-IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad categorically states, “And, Sir, to the best of my knowledge, no unauthorised interception has been done.” He also adds that it is a coincidence that critics of the Modi government were targeted.

: June 2020 : An Amnesty International and Citizen Lab investigation reveals that at least 3 Indian human rights activists, who called for the release of the eleven activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, were targeted with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware in 2019.

September 2020: T he Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) categorically denies that “the government or any of its agencies have access to the data and voice messages circulated through WhatsApp”. This was a first since it usually obfuscated on the issue, or at least on the issue of purchase of the Israeli spyware.

*Jagdeep Chhokar is related to Nikhil Pahwa, founder and editor of MediaNama.

Update, July 19, 7.25 pm: The post has been updated with new details of political strategist Prashant Kishor, whom The Wire confirmed to be another victim of NSO Group’s Pegasus. The post also includes The Wire’s reports which name Congress politician Rahul Gandhi, MeitY minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister Prahlad Patel as ‘potential targets of surveillance’.