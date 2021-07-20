wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Banks add 5.2 million new credit cards, 67 million debit cards during pandemic: RBI Data

Published

Apart from a surge in cardholders, the data revealed that transaction amounts across several Point of Sale terminals also increased over the past few months.

In May 2021, the number of debit cards stood at 902.3 million and rose to 1.5 million debit cards over April 2021. A total of 62.4 million credit cards were in operation, which increased to 133,014 cardholders over April 2021, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. Between June 2020 and May 2021, India added around 5.2 million credit cards and over 67 million debit cards.

The number of transactions done using credit cards at PoS terminals (or swipe machines) grew by 30.8% year-over-year (YoY). This number decreased by 1.4% YoY for debit cards in May 2021. The total number of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions done via credit cards was 134.9 million, while the figure for debit cards was 264.7 million.

The total amount transacted through credit cards at PoS terminals — Rs 54,846 crore in May 2021— increased by 70% in the 12-month period from May 2020. The amount transacted using PoS terminals through debit cards went up by 16% during the same time. In May 2021, Rs 43,683 crore was transacted through debit cards at PoS terminals.

In May 2021, credit card transaction amounts were higher than debit card transaction amounts. As indicated by the chart above, the amount transacted using debit cards had surpassed the amount transacted using credit cards in January 2021.

The total amount transacted through credit cards at PoS terminals declined by Rs 4,304 crore in May 2021, while the amount transacted through debit cards decreased by Rs 12,395 crore.

At PoS terminals, the average amount transacted per transaction using credit cards — an indication of how much people are willing to spend in one transaction — increased 30% between June 2020 and May 2021. For debit cards, it grew 18% during the same period.

Also read:

Discover more:, , ,

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

You May Also Like

Wallets Wallets

News

PPI transaction volumes grew by 128% in April 2021 but still below pre-COVID levels

Compared to the previous month, April saw a decline in the number of transactions for both PPIs and Mobile Wallets but the average transaction...

1 hour ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ