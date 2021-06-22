Govt proposes stricter e-commerce rules in response to repeated complaints against Amazon, Flipkart

Marketplace e-commerce platforms cannot sell to sellers on platforms: No marketplace e-commerce entity is allowed to sell goods or services to any person who is registered as a seller on its platform.

Marketplace e-commerce platforms cannot advertise a body of sellers: No marketplace e-commerce platform is allowed to advertise a body of sellers for the purpose of subsidizing a sale on its platform.

Platform brand name cannot be used to promote products: Marketplace e-commerce platforms cannot use their name or brand for the promotion of goods or services on their platform in a way that suggests that such goods or services are associated with the platform.

Cannot use sales information to improve the sale of own products: Marketplace e-commerce platforms cannot use information collected by them to help in sales of goods bearing a brand or name which is common with that of the platform.

Logistics company must treat sellers within the same category equally: No logistics service provider of a marketplace e-commerce platform is allowed to provide differentiated treatment between sellers of the same category. But if it does, it must provide a disclaimer including terms and conditions governing its relationship with sellers and a description of any differentiated treatment which it gives or might give between sellers of the same category.

Changes to labelling and display of products

New labelling and display criteria for imported goods: Earlier the rules required e-commerce platforms to mention the name and details of the importer for all imported goods and services. Now, platforms must:

identify goods based on their country of origin and display this at the pre-purchase stage

and display this at the pre-purchase stage provide a filter mechanism to display goods based on country of origin

to display goods based on country of origin suggest alternatives to foreign products to ensure a fair opportunity for domestic goods

to ensure a fair opportunity for domestic goods provide a fair ranking for goods in a way that does not discriminate against domestic goods and sellers

Additional data disclosure for cross-selling: The draft rules define cross-selling as the “sale of goods or services which are related, adjacent or complementary to a purchase made by a consumer at a time from any e-commerce entity with an intent to maximise the revenue of such e-commerce entity.” It requires the e-commerce entity to prominently display the following information in case it is cross-selling:

name of the entity providing data for cross-selling

data of such entity used for cross-selling

Sponsored listings must be made clear: Platforms should ensure that sponsored listing of products and services are distinctly identified with clear and prominent disclosures.