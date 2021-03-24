Policybazaar joins Paytm-Ola-IndusInd Bank New Umbrella Entity for payments: Report

Policybazaar will join the New Umbrella Entity (NUE) consortium led by Paytm, IndusInd Bank and Ola Financial Services, the Economic Times reported. The consortium has set up an entity called Foster Payment Network to apply for a NUE license to set up a new umbrella retail payments organisation, the report said.

The report said that three Paytm entities — Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm Financial Services and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma — will each pickup a 10% stake in Foster. The Electronic Payments and Services Pvt Ltd will also pickup a 10% stake in the entity. While on the other hand, Ola Financial Services, Policybazaar and IndusInd Bank will each have a stake of less than 10% each in the NUE entity, it said.

Further, non-bank lender Centrum Finance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, fintech Zeta and data analytics firm Think360.ai, will each have minor stakes in the NUE entity, the report added. The NUE will effectively compete with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to create and operate new digital payments systems.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said that the consortium is in the final stages of submitting its application to the Reserve Bank of India. The deadline for submission is March 30, 2021. Foster Payment Network will have a three-tier governance structure and could focus on digital payments solutions that tap into savings behaviour, market behaviour, debt investments for borrowers and life insurance through a common digital rail, the report said.

Also Read