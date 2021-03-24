IT Ministry inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Blockchain

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), run by the Indian government, launched Apiary, a 7,000 square foot Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Blockchain in Gurugram on Sunday in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Government of Haryana, the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) and several companies and academic institutions, according to a press release by STPI. A similar Centre of Excellence for Blockchain was set up by the National Informatics Centre in Bangalore in January 2020.

MEITY earlier in February recommended the government create a National Level Blockchain Framework (NLBF) to encourage the adoption of blockchain technology across a variety of public use-cases like digital identities, land records, and official documents.

The start-ups in the CoE will be mentored by technocrats and industry experts, led by Pankaj Thakar, Founder & Chief Mentor, Padup Ventures. Thakar will be aided by a Governing Council and Project Management Group consisting of top industrialists, investors, and academicians.

Some of the companies that are partners with Apiary are IBM, Intel, Padup Venture, Indian Angel Network, Vintners Angel Group, Padup Syndicate, and Venture Catalyst. Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (IIT Delhi) will participate as an academic partner.

From the first cohort, TraceFood, Jal Jaivik Bazzar, and ETgarage are from the food supply chain domain, Swapnet and Trustless Capital are from fintech, Calculus and Sofocle Innovation Labs Pvt are into e-governance, Sofexsto Technologies and Procure+ are working in healthcare, and CredibleMe is from the education and banking domain.

