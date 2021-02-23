wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , ,

Vi joins TVOD bandwagon with digital film renting and sale via Hungama

Published

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has joined the Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) bandwagon, in partnership with the music and film streaming company Hungama, which has separately been offering films on TVOD for years. The announcement comes shortly after BookMyShow announced that it would be selling and renting films on BookMyShow Stream, the ticketing company’s new streaming service. Through the Hungama partnership, Vi will offer around 380 films, the telco announced in a press release.

Tenet will now be available to Vi customers at an attractive price point of INR 120 along with the best of more 2020 movies, while other movies will be available at INR 60.  This is the best pricing in the market for Hungama movies,” Vi said. In fact, this is among the best prices for any TVOD service in India, but that comes with the tradeoff of a less expansive catalogue.

Even as subscription-based streaming services have flocked to telco and hardware partnerships in droves to expand their user-base, TVOD has started emerging as a low-cost piece of the puzzle. TVOD licensing arrangements are not as financially daunting or risky as subscription-based ones, because studios usually get paid only when customers actually buy or rent a title. The same applies in the reverse; partnering telcos or other businesses that want to explore TVOD as a revenue channel don’t have much by way of upfront expenses, as most streaming tech is now available over-the-counter. But the question that still needs answering is: will customers show up in enough numbers to justify TVOD?

Also read

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Airtel Airtel

News

Airtel partners with Qualcomm for Open RAN 5G rollout

Airtel has partnered with the telecom gear maker Qualcomm for its 5G network rollout, the companies announced in a press release on Tuesday. “Through...

8 hours ago

News

Telcos put in earnest money deposit for March auctions; Jio’s deposit stands at Rs 10,000 crore

Telecom operators have deposited their Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) for the upcoming spectrum auctions, the Department of Telecommunications announced on Thursday. The auction is...

5 days ago

News

Incentive of 6% for first two years for telecom PLI scheme: RS Prasad

The incentive rates for the Indian government’s Product-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom and networking products will stand at 6% for the first two years,...

6 days ago

News

Vi won’t wait for other telcos to hike tariffs, but won’t say when it will do so

“We will not wait for anybody else to join” in hiking data tariffs, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar said, “but we will also raise...

February 16, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ