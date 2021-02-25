Summary: Intermediary Guidelines 2021 from an OTT Streaming Services Perspective

The new Intermediary Rules by the government will impact YouTube Originals and Facebook Watch, on top of curated-only streaming platforms like Netflix and Hotstar. All streaming services will now be required by law to accept complaints from viewers, and on top of the self-regulation system they created to avoid government regulation, they will now be subject to two layers of oversight. The first layer (after individual streaming services’ own grievance officers) will be a self-regulatory organisation (likely the Internet and Mobile Association of India’s Digital Entertainment Committee, or the recently announced IAMAI Secretariat). This layer is required to be headed by a retired high court or Supreme Court justice.

This effectively brings back the Digital Content Complaints Committee that most streaming services roundly rejected in favour of a less onerous code where each streaming service would have been allowed to police itself with some participation from one or more external members. Streaming regulation will now be a quasi-judicial process.

Note: This summary is based on a copy of the Rules that was released by the Internet Freedom Foundation, and has been circulating in journalist groups. The final Rules may vary. Once they are made notified and issued in the Gazette, this summary will be updated to reflect the differences.

Below is a full summary of the new regulations governing streaming services in India.

Summary of the rules

Streaming services (online curated content providers) shall adhere to a Code of Ethics (summarized below). Streaming services that don’t adhere to the code shall be liable for “consequential action as provided in any law which has so been contravened”.

There are three levels of regulation.

The streaming service itself (Level I): The government will start a grievance portal through which complaints can be raised. The government keeps a copy of the complaint and forwards it to the streaming service, which is required to process the complaint and have a decision within fifteen days uploaded on the government portal. A grievance officer residing in India shall be appointed for this purpose. Grievance officers should register grievances not received through the portal on the government portal within fifteen days. “Self-regulation” by self-regulatory organization setup by the streaming service (Level II): This SRO shall be headed by a retired Supreme Court justice appointed by a committee formed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. It will also have up to six other members, who are “experts from the field of media, broadcasting, technology and entertainment”. How deliberations and decisions will happen (eg. by unanimity or majority vote, or by judgement of the retired justice) is not mentioned in the rules, and will likely be notified in a Code of Practice published by the I&B Ministry. Readers should note that the official press release announcing the Rules say that the the self-regulatory organisation can also be headed by an “independent eminent person”. Oversight mechanism by the Government (Level III): The government will publish a charter for SROs and maintain the grievance portal. It shall create an inter-departmental committee to hear grievances that have not been resolved in Level I and II. This committee can require content providers to reclassify their content’s age rating, edit the synopsis, or apologize. Complaints can also be referred to by Level III for blocking under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Every member shall be required to be a part of the Level II SRO (probably the IAMAI Secretariat/IAMAI Digital Entertainment Committee for streaming services).

Age classification: All streaming services will be required to classify their content by age, “having regard to the context, theme, tone, impact and target audience” of the content.

Government committee can hear direct complaints: Level III (the government committee) can hear complaints if Levels I and II fail, but also if the committee itself feels that a hearing is necessary. It can also hear complaints referred by the Ministry directly.

Blocking orders: The I&B Ministry will appoint an Authorised Officer of Joint Secretary rank or above, who will head the Level III committee.

Recordkeeping and review: The authorized officer shall keep record of Level III proceedings. The Level III committee will meet once in two months to decide if blocking orders issued were legal. If they are not, the orders shall be set aside.

Disclosure: Streaming services and their SRO shall make “true and full disclosure” of all grievances they receive. They shall also disclose how they dispose grievances and the action they take on them.

Code of ethics

Applicability: These rules apply to curated content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, and also to curated sections of otherwise user-generated platforms like YouTube Originals (available only to YouTube Premium users) and Facebook Watch.

General principles

No streaming service shall put out content that violates the law as it stands at any given point of time. Streaming services must exercise “due caution and discretion” with respect to content that “affects the sovereignty and integrity of India, “threatens, endangers or jeopardizes the security of the State,” and “is detrimental to India’s friendly relations with foreign countries”. Streaming services “shall take into consideration India’s multi-racial and multi-religious context and exercise due caution and discretion when featuring the activities, beliefs, practices, or views of any racial or religious group.”

Content classification

Content should be classified into the following ratings: U (suitable for everyone), U/A 7+ (suitable for seven year olds and older with parental guidance), U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (restricted to adults). Content shall be classified on the basis of “(i) Themes and messages; (ii) Violence; (iii) Nudity; (iv) Sex; (v) Language; (v) Drug and substance abuse; and (vi) Horror”.

Classification should be presented to viewers at the start of content.

Age restrictions and accessibility

Streaming services shall “take all efforts” to restrict access to all content with an “A” rating through “appropriate access control measures”.

“Every applicable entity shall, to the extent feasible, take reasonable efforts to improve the accessibility of online curated content transmitted by it to persons with disabilities through the implementation of appropriate access services,” the code says. There is no specific requirement of closed captioning or audio description.

Classification Guidelines

These are the guideline classifications:

Context : The context in which a work is depicted, whether it is fantastic or historical in nature, for instance, can be considered.

: The context in which a work is depicted, whether it is fantastic or historical in nature, for instance, can be considered. Theme: Theme can be considered but this is dependent on the treatment of the theme. Themes like drug misuse, pedophilia, and racial and communal hatred are “unlikely to be appropriate” for younger audiences.

Theme can be considered but this is dependent on the treatment of the theme. Themes like drug misuse, pedophilia, and racial and communal hatred are “unlikely to be appropriate” for younger audiences. Tone and impact: Content with “dark and unsettling” tone shall be rated for older audiences.

Content with “dark and unsettling” tone shall be rated for older audiences. Target audience: Who a work is intended for is important in classifying it.

Issue related guidelines

These are the issue-specific guidelines that will determine classification.

Discrimination: Content featuring discrimination on the basis of caste, race, gender, disability or sexuality “will [have to be considered on the basis of ] potentially offensive impact” they may have. If a work seeks to challenge or criticize these attitudes, then it may be approved for younger audiences.

Content featuring discrimination on the basis of caste, race, gender, disability or sexuality “will [have to be considered on the basis of ] potentially offensive impact” they may have. If a work seeks to challenge or criticize these attitudes, then it may be approved for younger audiences. Psychotropic substances, liquor, smoking and tobacco: Content that “portray[s] and promote[s] misuse” of these things is likely to be approved for older audiences. Criticizing such behaviour can enable a lower rating.

Content that “portray[s] and promote[s] misuse” of these things is likely to be approved for older audiences. Criticizing such behaviour can enable a lower rating. Imitable behaviour: Behaviour that children may try to imitate, especially criminal or violent behaviour like bullying, violence, eve teasing etc. are likely to be rated for older audiences. This applies to “avoidable scenes of violence, cruelty and horror, scenes of violence intended to provide entertainment”, and content with innuendo-ridden “song and dance scenes”, especially if such scenes don’t have a bearing on the content itself.

Behaviour that children may try to imitate, especially criminal or violent behaviour like bullying, violence, eve teasing etc. are likely to be rated for older audiences. This applies to “avoidable scenes of violence, cruelty and horror, scenes of violence intended to provide entertainment”, and content with innuendo-ridden “song and dance scenes”, especially if such scenes don’t have a bearing on the content itself. Language: Bad language increases the age rating, depending on the severity and culture-specific nuances applicable. (“it is impossible to set out a comprehensive list of words, expressions or gestures that are acceptable at each category in every Indian language,” the rules say.)

Bad language increases the age rating, depending on the severity and culture-specific nuances applicable. (“it is impossible to set out a comprehensive list of words, expressions or gestures that are acceptable at each category in every Indian language,” the rules say.) Nudity: Adult nudity is not permitted below U/A 16+, and nudity with “sexual content” is not permitted below the A rating.

Adult nudity is not permitted below U/A 16+, and nudity with “sexual content” is not permitted below the A rating. Sex: Portrayal of “overly sexualized behaviour” is only permitted in U/A 16+ and A categories. Content that “may offend human sensibilities on account of vulgarity, obscenity or depravity” is only allowed for content rated A. The Rules caution that just because portrayal of sex is permitted on A, this does not translate to pornographic content being permissible .

Portrayal of “overly sexualized behaviour” is only permitted in U/A 16+ and A categories. Content that “may offend human sensibilities on account of vulgarity, obscenity or depravity” is only allowed for content rated A. . Fear, threat and horror: Extent of scary content and factors like music and sound determine the maturity of the classification. “Fantasy settings may be a mitigating factor,” the guidelines say.

Extent of scary content and factors like music and sound determine the maturity of the classification. “Fantasy settings may be a mitigating factor,” the guidelines say. Violence: The extent and nature of violence shall determine the maturity of classification.

“Works that feature the following are likely to receive higher classifications Portrayal of violence as a normal solution to problems

Heroes who inflict pain and injury

Callousness towards victims

The encouragement of aggressive attitudes

Characters taking pleasure in pain or humiliation

The glorification of glamorization of violence” — the Rules

“Sadistic or sexual violence, or other conduct that is demeaning or degrading to human dignity is likely to receive a higher classification,” the Rules say.