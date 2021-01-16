wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , ,

WhatsApp defers privacy policy update by three months, buys time to deal with fallout

Published

WhatsApp, Threema

After facing considerable backlash and finding itself in the middle of a heated debate about privacy, WhatsApp has deferred the application of its updated privacy policy by three months. The Facebook-owned messaging app had sent notifications to its users, telling them they would have to accept the new policy updates by February 8 if they wanted to continue using WhatsApp — users now have till May 15 to accept the new terms.

WhatsApp said in a blog post that it was giving users more time to review the updates. It added that no account would be suspended or deleted on February 8 for not accepting the new terms. The company will then alert people “gradually”, asking them to review the policy at their own place.

“We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.” — WhatsApp 

Once again, WhatsApp repeated that the privacy policy updated had no impact on the security of personal or group messages. It said that it can’t see neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see private messages. However, as we have noted before, the security of personal or group messages was never under question. Personal and group messages are protected by end-to-end encryption.

MediaNama’s comment: WhatsApp has only bought time for itself with this deferment, perhaps hoping that the debate will run its course over the next three months. At no point has the company said that it will review the new policy. It has not addressed the main concerns — that of freer data flow to Facebook. The new policy allows for a better integration between WhatsApp and Facebook, and the company seems unlikely to change this. 

In continuation, WhatsApp said that the updates were largely concerning the sharing of data related to WhatsApp business accounts. The updates provide further transparency about how we collect and use data, it said. “While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and it’s important people are aware of these services. This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook.” [emphasis added]

Over the past week, WhatsApp has taken out full-page ads in major Indian newspapers. However, the company has been unable to plug an out-migration of privacy-seeking users to Signal and Telegram. Another contentious issue has been the fact that Indian users don’t have an option to opt out of the data sharing agreement with Facebook, an option afforded to users in the European Union.

WhatsApp is the second major tech company in recent times to backtrack on a policy after public backlash. Last year, Google had deferred the enforcement of its 30% cut on in-app purchases in India by more than two years after Indian startup founders expressed their reservations, and held calls with MEITY to discuss Google’s apparent dominance in India.

Also read:

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Signal faces global outage following ‘technical difficulties’

End-to-end encrypted messaging platform Signal suffered a global outage on Friday night, following unspecified “technical difficulties”. This came just days after the messaging app...

9 hours ago
WhatsApp, Threema WhatsApp, Threema

News

‘WhatsApp’s new privacy policy gives it 360 degree view of users’ online activity’: Petition in Delhi HC

WhatsApp’s latest update to its privacy policy is an “absolute violation” of the right to privacy, and gives the company a a 360-degree profile...

1 day ago
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

After social media companies boot Trump, Poland doubles down on draft law to make ‘censorship’ illegal

The Polish government is planning to ban social media companies from blocking accounts. A draft law in the country will make it illegal for...

1 day ago

News

WhatsApp’s privacy policy clarification: What it says, and doesn’t

WhatsApp has reiterated in a blog post on Tuesday that the service is end-to-end encrypted and neither it or Facebook can see messages. It...

3 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ