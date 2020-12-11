Info Edge India Ltd has set up an alternative investment fund (AIF) to invest in early stage technology companies in India, it said in a stock exchange filing. The fund, Info Edge Venture Fund, will have a target corpus of ₹750 crore and will be partly owned by MacRitchie Investments, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings.

Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations, a category-II AIF can raise money from high net-worth individuals and foreign investors to invest in unlisted companies. Usually, venture capital funds are registered as category-I AIFs which can invest in startups or early stage ventures. A category-II registration, allows the Info Edge Venture Fund to operate as a private equity or debt financer.

The decision by Info Edge to set up an AIF for early stage startup investment follows recent criticism by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the company’s founder and vice chairman, on the Indian startup environment. According to Bikhchandani, the Indian economy loses out on tax revenues, market value and intellectual property of startups, when they ‘flip’ abroad or create a foreign holding company. “Basically institutionalised transfer of wealth away from India while living off the Indian market and Indian labour somewhat like the days of the Company rule,” he said, likening the environment to the days of the East India Company.

However, Pallav Narang, partner at CNK RK & Co Chartered Accountants in an interview with MediaNama said that the decision to flip abroad is driven less by tax considerations but more by access to an ecosystem of institutions that exist abroad, particularly in the United States. “The benefits of flipping are not driven by a decision to arbitrate between different tax jurisdictions but rather, there are other benefits such as of access to incubators, advisors, financiers, investors and the wider-ecosystem,” Narang said.