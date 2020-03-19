The Karnataka government will track phones of people placed under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka Minister of Medical Education Dr K. Sudhakar said in the Karnataka Assembly on March 18, the News Minute reported. The Home Department is reportedly assisting with tracking phones, but the police is not involved. As per latest report, 169 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in India. Reena Malhotra, Director at Department of Telecommunications, refused to answer MediaNama’s questions on a call. We have sent her a text message.

The Karnataka government is not the only one to consider such a drastic move. Other countries have also considered similar moves around monitoring whether or not people stick to their quarantines.