Personal information — including names, home addresses, dates of birth, ID numbers and mobile phone numbers — of more than 4.9 million Georgians, including deceased citizens, was published on a hacking forum over the weekend, ZDNet reported. For context, Georgia’s population is about 3.72 million.

It is unclear where the leak originated. Initially, ZDNet had reported that this leak came from the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), but the CEC denied the claim since it doesn’t store information about deceased citizens, or voters’ father’s name, telephone number or ID number. It also said that the format and structure of the leaked database does not match CEC’s.

Georgia has fallen prey to major cyber attacks a few times in the past, mostly at the hands of Russia: